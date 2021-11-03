Kari Jo Alfs wants her Bruning-Davenport/Shickley team seasoned by the time the postseason comes around.
That’s why she tries to schedule tough opponents night in and night out.
“When you’re challenged, you learn from your mistakes,” Alfs said. “The girls seem to know when to step up when I need them to and they did a great job of that.”
The Eagles have faced plenty of quality competition this season; three of their losses came to state tournament qualifiers Sutton and Superior in C-2, and Exeter-Milligan in D-2. Another loss was to Kansas state champion Smith Center.
“We have played a very tough schedule, especially our non-conference schedule,” said Alfs.
The Eagles are 26-5 as they head to Lincoln for a fifth straight season. That stretch has included two state championships.
This go around, BDS drew the No. 8 seed in the Class D-1 state field.
The Eagles shook off a loss in the Crossroad Conference championship match to Exeter-Milligan and have since swept through their subdistrict before defeating Shelton in four sets in the district final.
In total, the Eagles have won 12 of 14 since Oct. 4th and 21 of their last 24.
BDS is led by Mariah Sliva. The 5-foot 9 senior leads the team in kills with 275, digs with 334 and is third on the team in aces with 43.
“There is always a senior that stands out and takes control,” Alfs said. “With Mariah, it is fortunate that she is a four-year starter for us and not very often do we have teams that make a run at state that had a girl start as a freshman.
“The girls look up to her for guidance as far as a go-to, and she is always making sure that her teammates are OK and ready to go. She has been a great leader for this program.”
BDS has a tall task in the first round as it will face top-seeded Howells-Dodge. The Jaguars are 28-3 this season and riding a five-game winning streak after losing to Oakland-Craig in the East Husker Conference championship game. The Knights are back at state for the first time in 29 years and earned the No. 1 seed in C-2.
“This matchup is going to be a tough matchup, but I think we are going to put up a battle. We don’t have anything to lose and we are going to leave it out there on the court,” said Alfs, whose team finished fourth in 2020.
Howells-Dodge is led by Grace Baumert, a 6-foot-1 junior who leads the Jaguars in kills (323) and digs (232), and is second in aces (54).
The matchup to watch is the outside.
Baumert will be matched up against Mariah Sliva, with the two going swing-for-swing.
“We have a lot of girls that can step up,” Alfs said. “We have a pretty good front row. I think defensively we can put up a big block and we can pick a lot up. I’m really comfortable with our matchup and I’m excited, so it should be a great match.
“It will be fun to see the girls challenge each other on both sides of the court and I think there will be some great volleyball played over the next four days.”
Notes: Since consolidating, BDS has won two state championships (2018 and 2019). The Eagles are 12-6 at the state tournament. Before consolidating with Dodge, Howells has won three state titles (1980, 1995, 2011). Since, the Jaguars have placed as high as fourth (2013).
Class D-1
Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
North Court
Game 1 — No. 1 Howells-Dodge (28-3) vs. No. 8 BDS (26-5), 1 p.m.
Game 2 — No. 4 Nebraska Christian (28-3) vs. No. 5 Overton (26-5), 3 p.m.
South Court
Game 3 — No. 2 Mead (27-4) vs. No. 7 Elmwood-Murdock (22-9), 1 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 3 Archbishop Bergan (25-10) vs. No. 6 Cambridge (27-6), 3 p.m.
Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
South Court
Game 5 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 9 a.m.
Game 6 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 11 a.m.
Saturday at Devaney Center
Championship — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 11 a.m.
Saturday at Lincoln Northeast
Third-place — Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1 p.m.