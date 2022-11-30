Pondering how a slew of injuries slowed what otherwise could have been a monumental season for Bruning-Davenport/Shickley boys varsity basketball team last year makes second-year head coach Dan Boshart cringe.
Yet with the passing of time, it now appears those injuries may ultimately serve to benefit the Eagles this season, provided they are able to knock on wood and stay on the court without recurrence.
“We have a ton of depth and experience returning from last year,” Boshart said. “Everyone was pretty young last year, and basically a lot of them wouldn’t have had that much experience now if we didn’t have to fight through injuries all of last season. It has been kind of a blessing and a curse.”
Posting a 16-9 record last season, the Eagles still showed the resilience to battle through injuries and still field a competitive team, narrowly missing the state finals with a district final loss to Osceola.
Yet despite having lost two key seniors starters to graduation, Boshart remains optimistic that given his team’s mix of returning starters paired with those no longer walking wounded that the Eagles could well soar to a higher standard of excellence in 2022-23.
“It was tough to lose at sub-state last year, and our players believe we can get back to that point again,” he said. “Our focus will be on winning one game at a time. We’re not looking too far down the road. Having our guys healthy will make a huge difference.”
BDS will once again look to its dynamic duo of twin senior guards Cameron and Zach Hoins to produce double trouble on both ends of the court.
The two 6-foot-2-inch shooting guards earned All-Tribland honorable mention honors last season and appear ready to pick up where they left off after putting in ample work on the court and in the weight room during summer months, Boshart said.
Cameron averaged 6.2 points per game, while Zach posted a close second with 5.3 points per game.
Also poised to improve on his All-Tribland honorable mention recognition is junior Tanner Bolte. The 5-11, 240-pound center averaged 6.2 points per game last season to go along with a team-high five boards per contest.
“Tanner is just an absolute ox,” Boshart said. “He’s not just another football player playing basketball. He has a high basketball IQ.
“He knows how to work the court. He’s a bowling ball out there, but a skilled bowling ball in that he’s going to use his weight very well for us on the outside. He’s got good handles for his size.”
Junior Jaron Norder will pilot the Eagle offense from his point guard position.
The team’s leading scorer last year with a 7.5 points per game average, the 6-1 ball handler earned All-Tribland and All Crossroads Conference honorable mention nods last year. Already his off-season workout regimen is producing favorable results, Boshart said.
“He has really come around this year (in preseason workouts),” he said. “He’s hitting shots he wouldn’t have hit hit last year.
“He had a very good year of growth last year. He started every game and was thrown in the fire and forced to figure it out. Even as a sophomore, he was a good leader. He’s what you need in a point guard, keeping our guys together.”
Also expected to contribute from BDS’s capable bench bunch are sophomores Eli Weber, Carson Loos, and Jacob Beavers, juniors Seth Stengel and Wyatt Ozenbaugh, and senior Eaton Weber.
A leading varsity running back and track and field standout at BDS, Easton Weber missed all of last basketball season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery.
Known for his speed and strength, he figures to be an immediate asset in his return to the basketball court this season, Boshart said.
“He is a pure athlete,” he said. “An absolute workhorse.”
Beavers will look to make up for lost time after missing his freshman season due to an ACL injury.
Likewise, Stengel will look to rebound after losing much of last season to a knee injury suffered in December.
What has Boshart champing at the bit this season is the considerable depth his team appears to possess on offense.
Coupled with its traditional aggressiveness and physical style of play on defense, and the opportunities for success figure to be plentiful as the season advances, he said.
“The thing I look forward to is how spread out our points will be,” he said. “We have 10 guys we can put out there who I believe can score.
“It’s early and we’re still working out the kinks, but I trust our guys will go out there and play physical and sound defense. That will make it really hard for people to score inside on us.”
Teams that figure to keep BDS honest include Cross Country and Osceola, Boshart said. That said, he likes their chances as they work towards the state finals berth that evaded them last season.
“I expect a lot out of our boys,” he said. “I know they are working hard to be successful. That’s what makes a coach happy, to see his kids want to be their best.”