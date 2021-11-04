LINCOLN — A tough draw and a rough start spelled the end of the season for Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Thursday afternoon.
The Eagles (26-6) weren't on their game through the first two sets against top-seeded Howells-Dodge and the duo of 6-2 senior Ellie Baumert and 6-1 junior Grace Baumert took advantage, helping the Jaguars to a sweep of the Eagles 25-19, 25-16 and 26-24 inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Eagles got two quick points on kills from senior Mariah Sliva and junior Malory Dickson, but it didn’t take long for the Baumert sisters to get rolling.
Setter Ellie Baumert connected with Grace for five first set kills.
Down 19-12, BDS senior Taylor Sliva nailed a pair of kills and freshman Hayley Sliva got one of her own to cut the Jaguars lead to three points.
The Baumert sisters connected for the final two kills of set to give the Jaguars a 25-19 victory.
“We struggled serving in that first set and had more errors than we usually do from the serving line,” said BDS head coach Kari Jo Alfs.
The Jaguars built an 11-5 lead early in set two, getting two kills from Ellie Baumert and one from Grace Baumert.
BDS junior JessaLynn Hudson, Dickson and Mariah Sliva all got kills for the Eagles midway through the set to keep things close. But the Eagles could never recover from the early deficit and dropped set two 25-16.
“Our passing game wasn’t on and our ball control wasn’t there so it was hard to get the sets we wanted and hard to set away from their big blocks,” said Alfs.
The Eagles battled in set three, taking an 8-4 lead getting two ace serves from Taylor Sliva and one from junior Hannah Miller. Hudson had three kills midway through the set and senior Taryn Fiala added two more ace serves to give the Eagles a 16-11 lead.
“Before the third set we talked about setting away from where their blockers and I thought we did that pretty well in set three,” said Alfs. “We also worked on serving to the alleys all week and making them move more in serve receive and I think that showed in the third set also.”
The Eagles saw their five-point lead dwindle as Ellie Baumert nailed three kills to make it a one point game. Taylor Sliva had three kills of her own as the teams traded points down the stretch.
But the Baumert sisters accounted for the final eight kills for the Jaguars as they came back to win set three 26-24.
“Howells-Dodge is a great team, they have some really quality hitters and they are just very good all the way around,” Alfs said.
Grace Baumert lead all hitters with 18 kills and sister Ellie had 13 kills to go along with 16 assists. Hudson lead the Eagles with nine kills and Dickson added three blocks. Hayley Silva had 15 assists for the Eagles.
“We’ve had a great year and the girls have been great and they have nothing to hang their heads about,” said Alfs. “To be one of eight teams to be able to finish in Nebraska is amazing and we knew that last spring that it was going to be a tough road to get here and this is a tough class to play in, I’m so proud of this team for everything they accomplished.”
BDS..............19 26 24
H-D...............25 25 26
BDS (kills-aces-blocks)
Campbell Bohling 1-0-0, Malory Dickson 3-0-3, Taryn Fiala 0-2-0, JessaLynn Hudson 9-0-0, Hannah Miller 0-1-0, Hayley Sliva 2-0-2, Mariah Sliva 4-0-0, Taylor Sliva 7-2-0.
Assists: Hayley Sliva 15, Hannah Miller 7
Howells-Dodge (kills-aces-blocks)
Ellie Baumert 13-1-1, Grace Baumert 18-2-0, Carly Bayer 4-0-2, Blair Fiala 1-0-0, Morgal Gall 1-0-0, Brooklyn Macholan 0-0-1, Natalie Pieper 4-0-1.
Assists: Blair Fiala 21, Ellie Baumert 16.