SHELBY — “Unbelievable!”
It was the first word Bruning-Davenport/Shickley head coach Shana Gerberding could come up after her team fought back from a 24-point deficit Friday with 3:54 left in the third quarter to win by six points in overtime at the Class D-1, District 8 final in Shelby.
The Eagles were still down 20 points to start the fourth quarter.
“I’m just so proud of all of them,” Gerberding said. “I told them at halftime, you have two choices — you can lay down or you can keep fighting one possession at a time. And they did, they never doubted it.”
The Eagles (23-4) beat Elgin Public/Pope John Wolfpack (22-5) 63-57 to punch their ticket to Lincoln for the fifth straight year.
The Wolfpack forced three straight Eagle turnovers to start the game and junior Skyler Meis knocked down a trey to give them the early lead.
The Eagles found some momentum on offense down low getting two baskets from junior JessaLynn Hudson and one from junior Malory Dickson.
The Eagles didn’t have an answer for sophomore Ashlynne Charf, who scored nine of the Wolfpacks 15 points in the first quarter.
With a 15-10 lead to start quarter, Meis finished an old-fashioned, three-point play for the Wolfpack to extend their lead.
Foul trouble and turnovers plagued the Eagles, while the Wolfpack kept their foot on the gas pedal, scoring 24 points in the second quarter.
Charf scored eight more points for the Wolfpack, and sophomore Keyera Eisenhauer nailed a triple at the buzzer from the volleyball 10-foot line to give them a 39-21 lead at halftime.
“I told the girls at halftime that I was still really nervous,” said Wolfpack head coach Randy Eisenhauer. “Our composure kind of slid and when one thing went wrong it snowballed on us toward the end.”
The Wolfpack were still in control through the third quarter, building a 47-23 lead midway through with Charf adding five more points to her total.
The Eagles picked up their defensive intensity, but still only managed to score seven points in the quarter and were down 28-48 with eight minutes left to play.
The Eagles forced four early turnovers and scored seven straight points to cut the Wolfpack lead to 13 points.
Hudson had 10 points for the Eagles in the first six minutes of the quarter, but they still trailed 54-45.
Charf fouled out for the Wolfpack with 1:34 left in the game, sending Eagles senior Taylor Sliva to the free-throw line where she sunk both to make it a seven-point game.
With the foul on Charf, the momentum took a shift in favor of the Eagles.
“I took her out at around the three-minute mark and they scored two quick buckets on us,” Eisenhauer said. “I took a chance and put her back in, I knew we had to have her on the court and it definitely affected us when she went out.”
Eagles junior Ashley Schlegel nailed a three-point field goal with 40.6 second left to make it 54-50 in favor of the Wolfpack.
Still in control, the Wolfpack went ice cold from the free-throw line and only connected on one of six in the last minute of the game.
The Eagles got a three-point play from Sliva to make it a two-point contest.
Sophomore Hanna Kadel forced a turnover and was fouled with five seconds left in the game.
She connected on the first but missed the second.
Hudson was there for the rebound and was fouled with 2.0 left in the game.
With the Wolfpack up by one, Hudson made the first of two free throws to send the game into overtime.
“We just kind of crumbled down the stretch a little bit and lost our composure,” Eisenhauer said. “Free throws, I think we went 1-8 in the last minute. You make two or three of those it might be a completely different ball game.”
The Eagles took their first lead since early in the first quarter on a basket by Sliva in the first possession of overtime.
The Eagles held the Wolfpack to just two points in overtime and went 6-8 from the charity stripe to win.
“I’m so proud of them in how they didn’t lose their composure and just kept battling,” Gerberding said. “They kept playing within themselves and every single girl contributed to that win tonight. Wow.”
The Eagles held the Wolfpack to just 18 second-half points and forced 10 turnovers late in the game to give them the edge in the second half.
“I knew they were young and we wanted to use that to our advantage because our kids have played in district finals and high pressure situations and I felt if we could turn up the heat on them we could rattle them a little bit,” Gerberding said.
The Eagles were lead by Sliva with 16 points, Hudson added 15 and Schlegel finished with 12. Hudson also grabbed 14 rebounds in the win.
Charf led all scorers with 26 points for the Wolfpack.
BDS (10-11)................7 27 6 — 63
EPPJ (17-6)..............15 24 9 7 2 57
BDS (63)
Malory Dickson 8, JessaLynn Hudson 15, Hanna Kadel 3, Hannah Miller 6, Ashley Schlegel 12, Mariah Sliva 3, Taylor Sliva 16.
EPPJ (57)
Sara Bode 2, Ashlynne Charf 26, Taylynne Charf 8, Keyera Eisenhauer 11, Skyler Meis 8, Kaylee Ramold 2.