JOHNSON — The Eagles of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (20-6) faced a tough Johnson-Brock Eagles (21-5) squad in the Class D-1, District 7 final game Friday night, and came up just short of another state tournament.

BDS had an early lead, but was plagued by turnovers and a rough shooting night in falling to Johnson-Brock 38-48. The Eagles ended their season a week short of where they wanted to be.

