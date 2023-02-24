JOHNSON — The Eagles of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (20-6) faced a tough Johnson-Brock Eagles (21-5) squad in the Class D-1, District 7 final game Friday night, and came up just short of another state tournament.
BDS had an early lead, but was plagued by turnovers and a rough shooting night in falling to Johnson-Brock 38-48. The Eagles ended their season a week short of where they wanted to be.
“It’s always hard to end your season this way,” said Eagles head coach Shana Gerberding. “It maybe wasn’t our best night offensively and we made it hard on ourselves with all of the turnovers, but the girls battled until the end and I’m really proud of them for that.
“Our senior class has gone to state all four years in volleyball and the last three in basketball and the whole team wanted to get there, but it just wasn’t our night. We had a great season and it’s been such a great group of girls to be with all season.”
The BDS Eagles had 20 turnovers in the loss and were 14-of-41 from the field. Senior JessaLynn Hudson finished with 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to go along with four blocks. Junior Hanna Kadel added 10 points.
Malory Dickson 0-0 0-0 0, Peyton Domeier 0-0 0-0 0, Hallie Hoins 3-7 1-2 7, JessaLynn Hudson 4-13 4-6 12, Hanna Kadel 4-11 0-0 10, Hannah Miller 1-5 0-0 3, Ashley Schlegel 2-6 0-2 6, Hayley Sliva 0-1 0-0 0.
Brooklyn Behrends 2-8 2-3 6, Brooklyn Buchmeier 0-0 0-0 0, Natalie Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Natalie Knippelmeyer 2-6 0-0 5, Taryn Ottemann 3-11 9-10 18, Halle Rasmussen 4-8 4-4 13, Chloe Vice 2-5 1-3 6.
Three-point field goals: BDS 5-22 (Hoins 0-2, Hudson 0-3, Kadel 2-8, Miller 1-3, Schlegel 2-6) Johnson-Brock 6-17 (Behrends 0-1, Knippelmeyer 1-5, Ottemann 3-6, Rasmussen 1-3, Vice 1-2).