DAVENPORT — A pair of old foes met in the Class D-1, Subdistrict 3 final Thursday night.
The Eagles of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (22-4) faced the Deshler Dragons in a match up that hasn’t taken place since 2016. The two teams may have dropped off the regular season schedule, but the rivalry still runs deep.
“The towns and schools are so close and everyone knows everyone which just creates a rivalry in itself,” said Eagles head coach Shana Gerberding. “It makes it a fun atmosphere because there always seems to be more than winning at stake.”
At stake Thursday was a subdistrict championship and a berth in a district final.
The No. 9 Eagles scored the first points of the game and never trailed on their way to a 33-18 victory.
BDS used a tough man-to-man defense to get six of their 10 first quarter points in transition.
The two teams play two different styles on offense, the Eagles like to push the tempo and the Dragons (11-13) are more slow paced and methodical.
“We always focus on our defense and talk about our best offense comes from our defense and we did a really good job of that early on,” Gerberding said.
The Eagles had two breakaway layups in the final minutes from sophomore Hanna Kadel and senior Mariah Sliva to take a 10-4 lead after eight minutes of play.
The Eagles opened up a 10-point lead midway through the second quarter, getting four points from senior Taylor Sliva.
The Dragons scored six unanswered points to end the half. Deshler sophomore Allie Vieselmeyer scored four of the six points, including a shot at the buzzer to make it a 16-12 Eagles lead at the half.
A low scoring third quarter gave the Eagles a six-point advantage at 20-14.
“It was a six point game at half, even going into the fourth quarter the game was in reach,” said Dragons head coach Todd Voss.
The Eagles got a basket by Taylor Sliva off of a screen from junior JessaLynn Hudson. On the next possession, Sliva found Hudson under the basket for a two-point conversion.
On the third consecutive possession, Hudson found a cutting Sliva for another score, giving the Eagles a 26-16 lead.
The Eagles continued the scoring run, capping it 7-2 for the win.
“We played great defense tonight; any time we can hold a team to 18 points, we have a pretty good chance at winning the game,” Gerberding said.
The Eagles held the Dragons to just 10 shots in the first half and just six points in the second half.
“Obviously you have to score points to win, but defensively tonight holding a very, very good BDS team to 33 points, that’s winning basketball. But scoring 18, it’s going to be hard to win,” Voss said.
“I’m proud of our defensive effort.”
The loss for the Dragons ends their season, but still a lot of success was seen during the season.
“I’m really proud of what we accomplished this year and our growth,” said Voss. “We faced a lot of adversity and played a strong schedule and iron sharpens iron. That helped us and we didn’t back down from that. Our kids really grew together in a lot of ways and I’m just really proud of them.
“I hate to see it come to an end.”
Taylor Sliva led the way, scoring 11 points for the Eagles, to go along with four assists. Hudson finished the night with 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
“I’m just really proud of our girls, everyone contributed and played really hard and that’s all you can ask for this time of year,” Gerberding said.
Deshler..............4 8 2 4 — 18
BDS...............10 6 4 13 — 33
Deshler (18)
Brenna Dubbert 5, Jacilyne Peterson3, Allie Vieselmeyer 10.
BDS (33)
JessaLynn Hudson 10, Hanna Kadel 2, Hannah Miller 4, Ashley Schlegel 2, Mariah Sliva 4, Taylor Sliva 11.