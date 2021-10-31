AURORA — When Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and Shelton saw each other over the summer at the UNK team camp, the schools had no idea they'd be meeting with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
They also didn't know how much would change between then and now. But in Saturday's Class D-1, District 8 final at Aurora, they found out.
“We have grown so much since the beginning of the season, so many girls that have changed positions a little bit,” said BDS head coach Kari Jo Alfs. “We have so many girls who can attack the ball and we have so many weapons and I think we utilized a lot of those today."
Despite holding a seven-point lead, the Eagles dropped set one 22-25, but won the next three 25-15, 25-12, 25-17 to punch their ticket to the state tournament.
“This will be number five in a row making it to the state tournament, and every year is special,” Alfs said. “And it’s a great group of girls every year. I’m just really happy for this group."
BDS (26-5) saw their early advantage dwindle as the Bulldogs got four kills from junior Dru Niemack while the Eagles passing game began to falter.
“Our passing fell apart midway through set one, and when we can’t pass we can’t utilize all our attackers. And when we can’t utilize all our attackers, then we are going to get blocked,” said Alfs. “So, when our passing is on we are pretty hard to beat.”
The Bulldogs (29-3) took their first lead of the opening set on a five-point run that included three ace serves from senior Brianna Simmons. Then finished the set on a double block from junior Makenna Willis and senior Taylor Lewis, and a kill from junior Halie Clark to win set one 25-22.
The Eagles built a 17–7 lead in the second, getting two kills each from junior JessaLynn Hudson and senior Mariah Sliva, and a block from junior Malory Dickson and Hudson. A with a pair of blocks from senior Taylor Sliva and a couple of ace serves from junior Hannah Miller and Mariah Sliva, the Eagles extended their lead to 20-12.
BDS finally capitalized on multiple Bulldog errors to win set two 25-15.
The Eagles then used the momentum from set two to score the first five points of set three. Junior Ashley Schlegel had a pair of aces serves and Dickson and Hudson teamed up for another block. The Dickson and Hudson duo had five blocks in the match for the Eagles, including four in the set three.
“Our block is huge and we knew that if we could get a big block on them today it could be really effective. We knew we had to commit (Niemack and Clark) and we were ready for it today,” Alfs said. “Our front line did an amazing job today.”
Hudson had three kills down the stretch and another ace from Schlegel made it 21-10 in favor of the Eagles. The Sliva twins got a block and Mariah another kill to give the Eagles a 25-12 third set victory.
Things didn’t come quite as easy in set four for the Eagles, who trailed 6-2 early. The Bulldogs got back-to-back ace serves from junior libero Alia Gomez and back-to-back blocks from fellow junior Sidney Gregg to tie the game at 8-8.
With the score tied at 17, Alfs took a timeout to motivate her squad.
“In that timeout we talked about how they have everything to lose and they are going to leave it all out there on the court so we have to step it up it up these last eight points and get this done in four," the coach said.
Out of the break, the Eagles responded by scoring eight straight points to win the game 25-17 and seal the trip to Lincoln.
“We made some adjustments in practice this week and we felt like we were prepared and really ready for the game today,” Alfs said. “We also did a great job serving; we didn’t miss too many and really made them work on serve receive.”
The Eagles finished the match with 14 ace serves and 12 blocks.
Mariah Sliva led the Eagles with 13 kills, while sister Tayler had a game high seven blocks. Freshman Hayley Sliva had 18 assists and Schlegel led the way with four ace serves.
BDS...................22 25 25 25
Shelton................25 15 12 17
BDS (kills-blocks-aces)
Campbell Bohling 1-2-0, Chloe Carlson 1-1-0, Malory Dickson 4-6-0, Taryn Fiala 0-0-1, JessaLynn Hudson 7-5-0, Hannah Miller 1-0-2, Ashley Schlegel 0-0-4, Hayley Sliva 7-2-2, Mariah Sliva 13-1-3, Taylor Sliva 8-7-2.
Assists: Hayley Sliva 18, Hannah Miller 15
Shelton (kills-blocks-aces)
Halie Clark 7-1-0, Alia Gomez 0-0-2, Sidney Gregg 9-5-0, Taylor Lewis 0-2-0, Dru Niemack 15-0-1, Brianna Simmons 0-0-3, Makenna Willis 0-2-0.
Assists: Makenna Willis 30.