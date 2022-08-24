SHICKLEY — There are few programs in the state of Nebraska that have been able to display a model of consistency like the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley football team has shown.
Since the co-op began in 2010, the Eagles have not missed the playoffs.
SHICKLEY — There are few programs in the state of Nebraska that have been able to display a model of consistency like the Bruning-Davenport/Shickley football team has shown.
Since the co-op began in 2010, the Eagles have not missed the playoffs.
They’ve qualified for 12 consecutive state tournaments, won three state championships and added a runner-up finish.
After winning the title in 2020, BDS was just one win from reaching another state finals last season, falling to eventual state champ Kenesaw in the semifinals.
The Eagles never seem to rebuild, they just reload, and 2022 looks like it could be much of the same as they bring back five starters on both sides of the ball.
But co-head coach Mark Rotter said there are still some things the team needs to shore up if they’re going to be competing at the highest level.
“We have some experienced players,” Rotter said. “We got beat by 30 points three times last year, and we had seven turnovers in our last two games. It should take us two full seasons to have that many. We are hoping to improve in a completely stacked D-2.”
BDS has plenty of experience coming back, and they have an abundance of players returning from injuries.
Leading rusher Easton Weber amassed 2,256 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns last year — part of that was accomplished with an injured shoulder that received surgery during the offseason.
Weber also tallied 152 tackles on defense from the linebacker position. Weber is back for his senior season and will be a crucial part of the team’s success.
Jaron Norder will lead the Eagles at QB, having rushed for 648 yards and passed for 721 yards while totaling 24 TDs.
His leading returning receiver is Seth Stengel, who caught 24 passes for 310 yards and five scores last season. Stengel is hoping for a big year, coming off of knee surgery.
Tanner Bolte will anchor the offensive and defensive lines going into his junior season. Eli Weber and Zach Hoins also saw plenty of starting time last season, playing tight end and defensive back, respectively.
Rotter is expecting Cameron Hoins and Derek Domeier will also contribute during their senior seasons.
Sophomores Jacob Beavers, who is also coming off knee surgery, and Carson Loos will also hope to make an impact this season.
BDS opens the season at home against High Plains on Friday.
After a pair of road games against fellow Tribland foes, the Eagles face three straight tough playoff qualifiers from last year in Lourdes Central Catholic (at home), Falls City Sacred Heart (at home), and Johnson-Brock (on the road).
Rotter is going into his 21st season as a head coach; during that span, he’s compiled a record of 245-66.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.