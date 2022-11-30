w03-09-22NSAgbBDS28.jpg
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley’s JessaLynn Hudson plays against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D1 state tournament March 8, 2022, at Lincoln Southwest.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley returns three starters from last season’s 23-5, state qualifying team.

Senior JessaLynn Hudson averaged a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles last season and her 6-foot, 3-inch frame will be a big focus for opposing teams.

