Bruning-Davenport/Shickley returns three starters from last season’s 23-5, state qualifying team.
Senior JessaLynn Hudson averaged a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles last season and her 6-foot, 3-inch frame will be a big focus for opposing teams.
Also returning are senior guards Hannah Miller and Ashley Schlegel.
Miller finished the 2021-22 season averaging 9.2 points per game to go along with 5.2 rebounds. Schlegel averaged 4.4 points per game while shooting 23% from the three-point line and grabbing 2.3 rebounds.
“We have five great senior leaders on our team this year,” said Eagles head coach Shana Gerberding. “They all work hard, put in the work and are just great leaders in many different ways for our younger kids.”
Seniors Malory Dickson and Hallie Hoins will see significant playing time as well as junior Hanna Kadel and sophomore Hayley Sliva, who both have a lot of varsity experience.
Dickson finished with three points per contest and grabbed almost four rebounds per game. Hoins contributed 1.3 points and 1.4 steals per game.
Kadel came off the bench with 5.9 points per game and 2.3 rebounds, and Sliva contributed 2.3 points and pulled down 3.3 boards per contest a season ago.
“We have a rotation of seven players right now, but I would like to add another 1-2 in that mix. I don’t know who that will be but we will be working through that in practice,” Gerberding said.
With Hudson a key focus for opposing teams, Gerberding knows the importance of having a well-rounded squad.
“Year in and year out we focus on having a balanced attack of inside-outside threats,” she said. “This season will be no different, whether it’s Jess inside or Malory, Hayley or any of them inside. The two go hand-in-hand and we need to create a presence on the inside and out to be successful and we have so many offensive threats in our guard play.
“One of the best things about this group is their dedication to the team and how unselfish they are. They don’t care who scores as long as the team finishes out on top.”