SHICKLEY — One summer day, before school had started, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley's volleyball team walked outside the gymnasium at Shickley High School for what they thought was preseason conditioning.
They moaned, they groaned, they wore frowns as they strode toward the street corner.
Months prior, coach Kari Jo Alfs established a motto encompassing the team's ultimate goal.
As she often does, clever as the coach is, she made it a brainteaser.
"M to M."
Perplexed, members of the team took a crack at it.
Match to match? Milestone to Milestone? Molding to Magnificent?
None of the above.
Only after the Eagles reached the corner of Market and Murray Streets that summer day in Shickley — the intersection to the southwest of the high school — did they realize what "M to M" meant.
"I said, read the street sign," Alfs recalled.
"What does it say?
"They go, 'Market.'
"Where do you want to end your season at in Lincoln?
'The Haymarket.'
"Exactly. So our theme is 'Market to Market.'"
Most people around the state would associate that with the annual run from Omaha's Old Market to the Haymarket in Lincoln. Not the Eagles.
As has become customary, the team has also adopted a pseudo mascot. In year's prior it has been a dinosaur, a giraffe, and now a pig name Porkina.
And with the Eagles' sweep of Johnson-Brock in the Class D-1, District 4 final Saturday in Shickley, that little piggy is now going to the (Hay)market.
"We played our best match of the season," Alfs said. "So hopefully we can take that momentum, that drive and that intensity and head to Lincoln with that."
It'll be the sixth straight year a team from Bruning-Davenport/Shickley's co-op will finish the volleyball season in Lincoln.
The streak began in 2017 with a third-place finish in D-1. The Eagles won back-to-back D-2 titles in 2018 and '19. They were fourth in D-1 again in 2020 and lost to eventual champion Howells-Dodge last season in the opening round.
"Every year we've had some girls out there who have contributed," Alfs said. "We have a lot of experience."
Malory Dickson is the lone player to have received varsity playing time from that 2019 championship squad. Dickson, now a 5-foot-11 senior, has a team-high 45 ace blocks this season.
Dickson missed her sophomore year with a torn ACL, but will be making her third trip to the state tournament.
Alfs takes pride in seasoning her roster with plenty of court time. '
Nine players regularly rotate in this year, five are seniors. Hannah Miller is one of the setters, and Ashley Schlegel the libero.
"Hopefully, with that depth, if one girl is not on the others can step up and shine," Alfs said. "We've been pretty fortunate with that this year. They really step up for each other."
The Eagles (26-5) match up with fifth-seeded Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Thursday at 3 p.m. in the opening round of the D-1 state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Mustangs (27-5), who swept Elgin Public/Pope John in the D1-6 final, last appeared at the state tournament in 2006.
Alfs said they've been a team to watch for a while, and a roster with only one senior ended S-E-M's long drought.
"They have a couple really good middles," Alfs said, referring to freshman Taryn Arbuthnot (252 kills) and junior Mikah O'Neill (349 kills). "They can put the ball away."
That's something the Eagles' quartette of 6-foot-3 JessaLynn Hudson, 5-11 Cloey Carlson, 5-10 Hayley Sliva and Dickson hopes to minimize with their blocking.
"That's been one of our strengths, so hopefully we can utilize it against them," Alfs said. "They have a very nice team and some respectable losses. Once you get to Lincoln, it's anybody's game."
The top seed in the class is Norfolk Catholic (28-4), which was in C-2 a season ago.
The Knights play No. 8 Nebraska Christian in the first round. Other matches are: No. 2 Cambridge (29-2) vs. No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic (24-10) and No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center (25-2) vs. No. 6 Meridian (27-4).
Semifinals are Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The championship is 11 a.m. Saturday at the Devaney Center with the third-place match at 1 p.m. at Lincoln North Star.