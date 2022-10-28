BRUNING — Everyone at the Class D-2 second-round battle in Bruning knew they were going to see power football when Bruning-Davenport/Shickley squared off with Lawrence-Nelson. The two teams pride themselves on playing a physical brand of football.

Helmets and pads clashed one thunderous blow after another, but on Friday, the Eagles' level of physicality was too much for the Raiders to overcome. BDS won every aspect of the game and powered its way to a 54-26 win over Lawrence-Nelson.

