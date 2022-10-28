BRUNING — Everyone at the Class D-2 second-round battle in Bruning knew they were going to see power football when Bruning-Davenport/Shickley squared off with Lawrence-Nelson. The two teams pride themselves on playing a physical brand of football.
Helmets and pads clashed one thunderous blow after another, but on Friday, the Eagles' level of physicality was too much for the Raiders to overcome. BDS won every aspect of the game and powered its way to a 54-26 win over Lawrence-Nelson.
“I’d say we played one of our best games (Friday). We like playing physical football,” said BDS’ Easton Weber. “We knew their line was good, but we thought our line was better. They came out and showed up, but we had holes all night long. They wanted to stop our power run game but we got it going. We knew if we could do that we were going to win the game, and that’s what we did.”
Lawrence-Nelson (8-2) went toe to toe with the unbeaten Eagles (10-0), staying in the game with big plays in the first half. But the wear and tear from the BDS offense and defense took its toll on the Raiders.
“They’re just such a physical team, and they’re so much bigger than a person thinks they are,” said L-N head coach Brian Blevins. “They kind of just maul you, and they do it over and over.
“Props to BDS; they’re a well coached team. They’re one of the premier teams in D-2 for a reason. We thought we had a chance tonight, but they were more physical than us, and we just kind of struggled to get stuff going offensively.”
Co-head coach Chris Ardissono said his team stressed the importance of winning the line of scrimmage in Friday’s showdown, and the Eagles did just that on nearly every play. BDS totaled 333 yards on the ground, with Weber leading the way at 197 yards.
Not counting the quarterback kneel downs at the end of the game, the Eagles had only two rushes that lost yardage.
“When we can run the ball, that makes a difference,” Ardissono said. “I told them we need to win the line of scrimmage. That was the goal going in. Really, in just any football game, that what you need to do.”
Blevins said it felt like every time his defense held BDS to a 1- or 2-yard gain, the Eagles would gain 6 yards on the following play. He said it’s hard to get into a consistent flow defensively when that happens.
“They just kind of always stay on rhythm. It makes it hard defensively to just get any traction in the game that you can build off of,” he said.
Weber punched in four touchdowns Friday — two of which were short 1-yard plunges, while the other two were long 59- and 51-yard bursts. He also caught a 45-yard pass early in the game, as BDS quarter back Jaron Norder finished with 81 yards through the air on three completions. He tallied a passing touchdown to go with his two rushing TDs.
“A lot of people see us as one-sided, but our quarterback, Jaron, he’s really good; he can throw some dots,” Weber said. “We just use our run game because it works, but passing, we can do that too.”
Lawrence-Nelson’s rushing attack never got anything going. The Raiders ran the ball 16 times for 78 yards, with 33 of those yards coming on L-N’s longest run of the game — a run that went for a touchdown by Krayton Kucera.
Without that run, Lawrence-Nelson averaged just 3 yards per attempt.
“Our defense played really well. We slipped up a little bit, but for the most part we limited their big plays,” Weber said. “We played really well as a defense. We had some rough spots but we’ll figure it out by next week.”
Kucera finished with 57 yards on the ground and 217 through the air for the Raiders. He had three total touchdowns, including a 59-yard pass to Bayln Bargen.
But the big plays slowed down in the second half, as the Eagles locked down their coverage in the secondary.
“We made some adjustments on our coverages. They got some guys open in the first half, so we made some adjustments there,” Ardissono said. “I thought our DBs did pretty good covering. We made some plays.”
BDS, seeded fourth, will advance to the quarterfinals, where they will hit the road to play 12th-seeded Central Valley, which knocked off No. 5 seed Sandhills/Thedford. Ardissono said Friday’s win helped the Eagles capture one of their big goals on the season.
“We had a goal, and it’s a goal every year, and it’s to still be playing football in November. So, now we’ve made that goal. Now, we get to play football in November, and that’s motivation in itself right there,” he said.
As for the Raiders, their season ends with a record of 8-2. Blevins is proud of his group, especially the seniors that saw some low points in L-N football before experiencing a successful season like this one. Blevins said he’s going to miss the daily grind of the season his squad.
“A season always comes to an end, but it’s working with the boys, and the relationship, the bond you have with the kids — that’s the part that really sucks when it ends. That’s the part that hurts the most,” he said. “I’m so proud of these kids. They’re so tough. You saw it (Friday night); they’re battling and battling until the very end. They’re tough kids and I just have so much love and respect for them.”
Lawrence-Nelson (8-2).....0 12 0 14 — 26
BDS (10-0).....................8 24 8 14 — 54
BDS — 1 run Easton Weber (Jaron Norder pass to Cameron Hoins)
BDS — 1 run Weber (Norder run)
L-N — 3 run Krayton Kucera (pass fail)
BDS — 33 pass from Norder to Hoins (run fail)
BDS — 59 run Weber (Norder run)
L-N — 59 pass from Kucera to Bayln Bargen (try fail)
BDS — Safety (Weber)
BDS — 41 run Weber (Norder run)
BDS — 3 run Norder (pass fail)
L-N — 7 run Toby Kotinek (Kucera run)
BDS — 1 run Norder (Norder run)
L-N — 33 run Kucera (pass fail)
Rushing — L-N, Krayton Kucera 8-57, Toby Kotinek 5-26, Bayln Bargen 1-2; BDS, Jaron Norder 24-135, Easton Weber 20-197, Seth Stengel 3-13.
Passing — L-N, Kucera 17-28-1 217; BDS Norder 3-5-0 81.
Receiving — L-N, Tyson Kotinek 7-49, Erik Wheeland 5-78, Bayln Bargen 4-79, Toby Kotinek 1-11; BDS, Weber 1-45, Cameron Hoins 1-33, Eli Weber 1-3.