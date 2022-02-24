DAVENPORT — Just like Bear Grylls says, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley had to improvise, adapt and overcome Thursday night.
The Eagles (16-8) have used the outdoorsman’s famous words as their motto all season, and against the Friend Bulldogs (16-9) in the Class D-2, Subdistrict 2 final, those words echoed loud and clear on the floor.
“When I walked in the locker room after the game,” said BDS coach Dan Boshart, “I said, ‘Boys, what’s our motto?’ And in unison they all said improvise, adapt and overcome, and that is exactly what this game was tonight.”
The Eagles battled through a slow start, held on to a narrow lead for most of the game and had enough composure to sink free throws at down the stretch to win 47-41.
“I think before the season, with all of our injuries, no one would have thought we would be playing in sub-state,” Boshart said. “When you look at MUDECAS week, we were 7-6 (and) no one would have thought we would have made sub-state and these guys figured out a way to get that done.”
The Bulldogs scored on the opening possession on a trey from senior Christian Weber. The Eagles then took a 5-3 lead on a basket by senior Eli Noel and an old-fashioned three-point play by fellow senior Tyler Grote.
Down 7-5, Noel sunk a pair of free throws to tie the game as the first quarter came to an end.
The Eagles dominated most of the second quarter, holding the Bulldogs to just four points for all but two seconds of the quarter as they built an eight-point lead.
With 5.2 seconds left in the half Bulldogs junior Chase Svehla blocked a shot and freshman Mason Vossler banked in a triple on the other end at the buzzer.
Sophomore Jaron Norder, who had six points for the Eagles in the second quarter, found sophomore Tanner Bolte under the basket to give the Eagles their first score of the second half.
Noel scored four points midway through the third quarter to give BDS a 23-16 lead.
Junior Cameron Hoins gave the Eagles a spark off of the bench, scoring five straight points and counteracting Svehla’s three-point play for the Bulldogs.
Down by seven to start the final quarter, the Bulldogs went on a quick 9-2 run to cut the Eagles’ lead to just two points with just under five minutes left to play.
The Bulldogs tied the game on a basket from senior Cooper Girmus, but the Eagles had an answer in the Hoins brothers with Cameron nailing a trey followed by another one by junior Zach Hoins on the next possession.
“Cam has struggled with his confidence from the three-point line at times this season, but Tuesday he went 6-6 from deep and that had him going tonight,” said Boshart. “Cam and Zach both can knock down big shots for us and they did that tonight.”
Noel ended the run for the Eagles with a basket to give them a 42-35 lead with 2:54 left in the game.
The Bulldogs forced several turnovers late in the game that led to quick transition points to make it 42-39, but Cam Hoins went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe in the last 35 seconds of the game and Grote 1-for-2 to seal the victory.
“Words can’t describe how proud I am of them and what they did tonight,” said Boshart. “This is definitely a team win and I think a win like this stems from football. These kids are used to going deep in playoff runs. These kids, they don’t always win, but they expect to win and that is the difference.”
Noel finished with 12 points for the Eagles and grabbed a game high 18 rebounds. Cameron Hoins also had 12 points for the Eagles.
Svehla led all scorers with 16 points.
BDS will play Osceola on Monday at host site Centennial in the D2-6 final. The game will tip at 7 p.m.
Friend...................7 7 9 18 — 41
BDS..................7 12 11 17 — 47
Friend (41)
James Drake 2, Spencer Eberspacher 4, Cooper Girmus 4, Breckan Schluter 5, Chase Svehla 16, Mason Vossler 3, Christian Weber 7.
BDS (47)
Tanner Bolte 4, Tyler Grote 8, Cameron Hoins 12, Zach Hoins 3, Elijah Noel 12, Jaron Norder 8.