ANSLEY — In football, most of the time when a team commits multiple turnovers rarely will win a ball game.
The Bruning-Davenport/Shickley football team turned the ball over five times Friday night in Ansley. Yes, five turnovers. And still, the Eagles found a way to come out on top.
After being down 26-14 in the third quarter, BDS had to keep its head on its shoulders and grind out a game that was dominated on the ground. But when it was time to hit the air for the Eagles, they cashed in a big way.
BDS’ aerial attack started with a 60-yard touchdown pass from Jaron Noder to Easton Weber in the second quarter to tie the game at 14. Then, it finished with the game winning touchdown with 21 seconds left when Norder threw up a high pass where only his 6-foot, 4-inch receiver Eli Noel can go up and grab it. Noel caught the 9-yard touchdown pass in triple coverage.
“This game was like last week where we could have fell into pieces. Just like (Friday) how many times could we have given up and didn’t,” said BDS head coach Mark Rotter.
The turnovers were a huge issue for the Eagles and coach Rotter did not like to see that on Friday.
“We haven’t had four in the entire season other than the first game of the season where we had five. I think in the next 10 games we have had maybe two,” he said. “We had many chances to put the game away.”
Ansley-Litchfield came out of the gates firing going up 14-0 after one quarter. BDS relied on running back Weber. Weber contributed on two touchdowns, a 2-yard touchdown run and the 60-yard receiving touchdown to tie the game at 14.
The Eagled trailed 20-14 at half but had the ball to start the second half. On the fourth play Weber was stripped and turned the ball over back to the Spartans.
The Spartans would make the Eagles pay with a 13 play, 65-yard drive ending with a 24-yard touchdown run from Cooper Slingsby to go up 26-14. The Eagles would not fold as they would answer with a 2-yard touchdown run from Norder to cut the lead to four.
After the score, BDS tried an onside kick and recovered. Rotter said he talked with his co-head coach Chris Ardissono and they realized they had no choice but to go for the onside.
“I cannot stop them because I haven’t stopped them all night,” Rotter said.
The Eagles had momentum and wanted to keep it, however, the first play of the fourth quarter Weber again put the ball on the ground and the Spartans’ Cody Nelson pounced on the ball.
The Eagles forced a punt but had 69 yards in front of them. BDS got down to the Spartan 12-yard line and again Weber coughed up the ball and A-L recovered the ball with 5:40 left.
The very next play, A-L had a fumble of its own that was recovered by BDS’ Cameron Hoins. The Spartan defense stood its ground on a fourth and one where the Eagles could not get a half yard and turned the ball back to the Spartans with 3:32 left.
BDS still had one last chance with three minutes left. Starting at their own 12-yard line. A big play on the drive was when Norder connected with Seth Stengel for 20 yards to set up the game-winning touchdown pass from Norder to Noel.
With 21 seconds left, needing 51 yards for a score, the Spartans needed a rally. Back-to-back plays of 19-yard chunks put the Spartans in striking distance. With four seconds left the Spartans tried the end zone and the pass fell incomplete but a flag was thrown for defensive pass interference.
The ball was now at the 9-yard line for an untimed down to end the game. The Spartans had Caden Holm wide open on a delayed crossing route but the ball went through Holm’s hands, off his facemask and fell incomplete.
“They did a great job of not giving up. I’ve got to pick on Eli Noel a little bit. He has had his struggles but when we needed him in the middle of all that traffic, he came through and brought down that pass,” Rotter said.
BDS will now face No. 7 seed Kenesaw next Friday.
BDS........................ 0 14 8 8 — 30
A-L.......................... 14 6 6 0 — 26