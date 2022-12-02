HAMPTON — The Eagles of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, ranked fifth in Class D-1 to start, played their season opener against the Hawks of Hampton Friday night on the road.
The Eagles (1-0) began the year winners, 52-22, over the Hawks, but had a hard time getting into a flow early, turning the ball over four times and only taking three shots in the first four minutes of the opening quarter.
Junior Hanna Kadel came in off the bench and knocked down three trey’s, sparking a 24-4 run by the time the halftime buzzer sounded. Kadel had all 12 of her points in the first half, all beyond the arc, and senior JessaLynn Hudson added 10 to give the Eagles a 34-6 lead.
The Hawks got some offense going in the second half with a pair of three-point field goals from junior Raegan Hansen, as they scored 16 points in the second half.
The Eagles had a balanced attack in the second half with six players scoring, led by Hudson's 14 points.
“Once we settled in we just played our game,” said Eagles head coach Shana Gerberding. “We always stress just taking care of our game and maybe there was some first game jitters but we have an experienced team so I was confident we would find our rhythm. Everyone played a great game tonight.”
Hudson grabbed 12 rebounds for the Eagles.
BDS (1-0)...................15 19 9 9 — 52
Hampton (0-1)................4 2 8 8 — 22
Campbell Bohling 0-1 2-2 2, Malory Dickson 0-2 3-4 3, Peyton Domeier 0-1 0-0 0, Sam Enghauser 2-2 0-0 4, Hallie Hoins 0-3 0-0 0, JessaLynn Hudson 7-11 0-0 14, Lexie Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Hanna Kadel 4-6 0-0 12, Hannah Miller 1-8 5-7 7, Paige Oltmans 0-0 0-2 0, Ashley Schlegel 2-7 1-2 3, Hayley Sliva 2-7 3-3 7.
Lillian Dose 1-8 1-5 3, Gavin Gilmore 1-4 0-0 2, Raegan Hansen 2-2 0-0 6, Shae Kingery 0-7 0-0 0, Brooke Lubke 2-4 1-2 5, Nevaeh Lukassen 3-12 0-0 6, Taylor Majerus 0-3 0-0 0.
Boys: BDS 60, Hampton 38
BDS came out firing on all cylinders, building a 16-5 advantage in the first quarter of play.
The Hawks cut the lead to nine points midway through the second quarter from seven points by junior Eli Arndt. But the Eagles responded with a 15-0 run to end the half on a balanced attack from five different players.
“They really gave us a punch to start the second quarter and our guys responded really well,” said Eagle head coach Dan Boshart. “I was very pleased with the team effort.”
The second half was a close battle, but the Hawks couldn’t overcome the first half deficit. The Eagles made a strong presence inside, scoring 30 points in the paint in the 60-38 win.
“The challenge this week was to come out and be the more physical team and we were that tonight,” Boshart said. “We have a group of guys that love playing together and are friend off the court. Our team chemistry is some of the best I’ve ever seen and that’s so important.”
BDS (1-0)................16 22 10 12 — 60
Hampton (0-1)...............5 9 8 16 — 38
Jacob Beavers 1-5 0-0 2, Tanner Bolte 4-7 0-2 8, Cam Hoins 2-10 0-0 6, Zach Hoins 4-6 0-0 7, Carson Loos 4-8 0-0 8, Levi Kamler 2-2 0-0 2, Jaron Norder 3-5 1-3 8, Wyatt Ozenbaugh 0-2 0-0 0, Eli Weber 7-13 2-3 18.
Eli Arndt 2-5 3-4 9, Jack Bullis 0-2 0-0 0, Brayden Dose 4-10 5-5 15, Porter Dose 0-5 0-0 0, Wyatt Dose 4-16 1-1 10, Kash Majerus 1-2 0-0 2, Isaac Malsbury 0-1 0-0 0, Korbin Stump 1-2 0-0 2.