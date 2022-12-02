HAMPTON — The Eagles of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, ranked fifth in Class D-1 to start, played their season opener against the Hawks of Hampton Friday night on the road. 

The Eagles (1-0) began the year winners, 52-22, over the Hawks, but had a hard time getting into a flow early, turning the ball over four times and only taking three shots in the first four minutes of the opening quarter.

