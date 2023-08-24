w10-29-22BDSfbLNH_090.jpg
Buy Now

Bruning/Davenport-Shickley’s Jaron Norder carries the ball against Lawrence-Nelson on Oct. 28, 2022, in Bruning. 

 Amy Roh/Tribune

SHICKLEY — Bruning-Davenport/Shickley looked prime to advance back to the state semifinals, in search of its fifth championship appearance in nine years.

But injuries to the Eagles top offensive threats brought BDS’ season to a halt, when Central Valley handed the Eagles their first loss of the year in the quarterfinals.

0
0
0
0
0