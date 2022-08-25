SHICKLEY — The Eagles of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley have their sights set on another successful season and a trip to the state tournament.
“The senior class has been to state tournament the last five seasons, including two when they were student managers,” said Eagles head coach Kari Jo Alfs. “They are looking to highlight the year with return trips to Lincoln in volleyball and basketball and are a very determined group.”
The Eagles have a big group of seniors returning to the starting lineup that include Malory Dickson, JessaLynn Hudson, Hallie Hoines, Hannah Millier and Ashley Schlegel.
“We have a great senior class who have developed into positive leaders and have positive attitudes that trickle down to the entire team,” commented Alfs.
Sophomores Campbell Bohling and Hayley Sliva also return for the Eagles.
Junior Cloey Carlson and sophomores Kinzley Bohling and Peyton Domeier will also look to contribute for the Eagles.