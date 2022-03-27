NORFOLK — Improvements were made by the Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast Knights in their home opener, but it wasn’t enough to get in the win column. The red and blue lost to the Hastings Tigers 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Field.
“We’re making progress, we worked hard. I’m proud of our boys,” Norfolk coach Nick Beau said. “We’ve just got to clean some things up, but they worked hard and we were close, but not the result we wanted, but we’ve just got to keep working.”
With 37 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first half, Mason Mass had his shot saved. Just 15 seconds later, Nolan Cardona got open down the field and hit a 25-yard shot over the head of Nolan Fennessy in the net to put the Tigers on the board.
The Knights struggled to get the ball moving on offense. Braden Feddern and Keaton Ranslem each had a shot on goal in the half, both of which were saved.
With his team only down one at halftime, Beau stressed the importance of communication and aggressiveness on offense. Some of that would involve utilizing the size advantage they had.
“We’re bigger than a lot of those kids are,” Beau said. “We just needed to use our bodies more and be more aggressive.
That aggressiveness translated to a pair of corner kicks in the first ten minutes of the period, but the team couldn’t convert on either. Ranslem then had two shots saved minutes later.
The biggest opportunity of the afternoon came with 20 minutes remaining, when Hastings goalie Jamarion Lockridge left the goal area, allowing for Ranslem to take a free kick from just inside the penalty arc.
Ranslem’s shot was on target, but went off the hands of Lockridge and off the top crossbar. The Knights lost possession moments later, unable to convert.
With 10 seconds remaining, the red and blue had one last chance on a corner kick by Ranslem. He found a teammate on the far side, but he was unable to convert as time expired.
Beau felt that miscommunication between midfielders and bad positioning led to their struggles offensively, much like in their season opening 6-0 loss at Crete on Thursday. Perhaps more so, the players don’t have a ton of experience with soccer right now.
“We've got a lot of football, basketball players,” Beau said. “We’re working hard, they’ve just got to keep working.”
Though the offense struggled, the defense made marked improvements. This came without two of their better defenders in Max Hammond and Emerson Meyer, who were battling injuries.
Hastings 1 0 — 1
NC/LHNE 0 0 — 0
Goals: (HAS) Nolan Cardona.
Girls: Hastings 3, Norfolk 2
NORFOLK — Ezzy Guzman's goal with 2:17 left pushed Hastings to a 4-0 start to the season.
The Tigers' final breakthrough on Saturday gave them a 3-2 lead over Lutheran High Northeast.
Guzman broke a 2-2 tie that stood for 25 minutes after Kalea Fischer tallied her second goal in the 53rd minute.
Fischer's first put Lutheran High on the board 19 minutes into the game, answering a pair of Hastings goals in the first seven minutes.
Nizel Espinoza Nunez, who led the Tigers with six shots, netted her fourth goal of the season in the third minute. Kaela Thompson made it 2-0 four minutes later.