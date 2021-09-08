Addie Kirkegaard and an inability to finish out sets were a fatal combination for Adams Central Tuesday night.
St. Cecilia's 6-foot-2 senior outside scored the clinching point in each of the three sets en route to a 27-25, 29-27, 25-23 road sweep of the Hawkettes' crosstown rival.
Kirkegaard, who does not typically play in the back row, patiently waited in the wings during all three sets, eyeing a heroic return to the floor with her team facing set point in the first two and fighting off a late Patriot rally in the third.
Initially without their lethal lefty, the Hawkettes began set-ending runs of 6-1 in the first and 9-3 in the second.
By the time Kirkegaard rotated in, the entire gym knew where the ball was heading from setter Jill Parr's hands.
Kirkegaard put away a kill and block to take the opener. Then, pounded four kills and recorded a block to secure the second set.
By the third game, Kirkegaard needed no introduction. When No. 18 rose up to substitute, the Patriots and their faithful saw the light dimming.
Upon check in, one St. Cecilia yelled: "Use her!"
Roger that.
Kirkegaard's sixth block of the match provided match point before an error an an ace by AC's Jessica Babcock brought the third set to 24-23.
But Kirkegaard tipped over the Patriot block on Parr's next back set to conclude the match.
Final: St. Cecilia beats Adams Central 27-25, 29-27, 25-23. #nebpreps @KirkegaardAddie finished with 20 kills and six blocks for STC. Jess Babcock with 12 kills, Lauryn Scott 10 kills for AC. pic.twitter.com/8Zud321p0h— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) September 8, 2021
The key to her success?
"It's just knowing when to use the block or when to place it," Kirkegaard said. "Or when I have an open net, just seeing the court before swinging."
Kirkegaard finished with a match-high 20 kills, half of which came in the second set.
"Our game plan was kind of to work the ball over to her on the right side, as it is most games because she's a very good player," said STC head coach Kelan Schumacher. "She did a nice job tonight; I don't think she had many errors. She maybe hit the ball out a couple times, but mixed up her shots a bit and did a great job over there."
Adams Central head coach Libby Lollman said her team was set up for success when Kirkegaard was off the floor, but the Patriots never found that final point in critical moments.
"We thought we set ourselves up," Lollman said. "If we finish those games one point sooner, then she doesn't get to come back in the front row. That's how we expected to finish the game, but she came in and she's efficient. And we didn't serve receive well so we gave up free balls.
"When she's in system, she's very good."
Following a back-and-forth first set, Adams Central looked in control in the second when it rattled off a 9-1 run to lead 17-10. But a St. Cecilia timeout broke serve and Kirkegaard provided the initial comeback surge with five of the next seven Hawkette points to trail 19-17.
Babcock, who produced a team-high 12 kills and 21 digs, later gave the Patriots set point before the devastating STC run that put the visitors up 2-0 in the match.
"St. Cecilia played a great game and deserved to win," said Lollman, whose team dropped its first match of the season. "They served really well and they dug us and we just didn't put balls away at the end of the set. That's something we've got to work on.
"We did some really great things and put ourselves in position to win, we've just got to finish it."
Lauryn Scott joined Babcock in double figures with 10 kills for the Patriots (5-1). Freshman Gabby Feeney sent out 17 assists.
Ryann Sabatka and Etta Schreiner added nine and seven kills, respectively, for the Hawkettes behind Kirkegaard. Lindsey Parr notched six.
St. Cecilia's options away from Kirkegaard, namely the 5-foot-11 Sabatka, proved to be viable Tuesday.
"Oh, my gosh. She's gotten so much better," Kirkegaard said of her sophomore teammate. "Just knowing when to keep it in play or when to slam it, she's gotten so much better at that."
The Hawkettes primarily ran a slide to Sabatka, changing attack angles to find a wider gap in the Patriots' block.
"We've really been working on that and she's getting better and better at it," Schumacher said. "It's been fun to watch."
St. Cecilia (2-2), which meets Gibbon at home Thursday, evened its record following consecutive losses to Kearney Catholic and Grand Island Central Catholic.
"To get out of here with a win feels really good," Schumacher said of beating AC. "Hopefully now we can get rolling into the season after some tough games."
STC (2-2)..............27 29 25
AC (5-1)...............25 27 23
St. Cecilia (kills-aces-blocks)
Ryann Sabatka 9-0-2, Jill Parr 3-3-0, Lindsey Parr 6-0-0, Hailey Reifert 0-0-0, Brynn Weeks 1-0-1, Addie Kirkegaard 20-0-6, Erin Sheehy 0-0-0, Etta Schreiner 7-0-0, Chloe Valentine 0-1-0. Totals: 46-4-9.
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Hannah Gengenbach 3-0-1 1/2, Jessica Babcock 12-1-0, Megyn Scott 4-0-2 1/2, Gabby Feeney 1-0-0, Lauryn Scott 10-3-1, Emma Estrada 4-0-0, Jady Gannon 0-0-0, Rachel Goodon 3-0-1 1/2, Chelsey Wiseman 2-0-0, Gracie Weichman 0-0-0, Lucy Fago 0-0-1/2. Totals: 39-4-7.
Assists — STC, J. Parr 34, Valentine 5, Sheehy 1, Sabatka 1, L. Parr 1. AC, Feeney 17, Wiseman 14, Babcock 1, M. Scott 1, L. Scott 1.