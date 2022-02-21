The Nebraska men's basketball team begins the final stretch of the regular season on Tuesday night, as the Huskers travel to Evanston to take on the Northwestern Wildcats.
Tipoff from Welsh-Ryan Arena set for 7 p.m. (central) and will be carried on BTN and the Huskers Radio Network.
Tuesday's game starts a stretch where the Huskers will play four of their final five games away from home, including each of the final three games following Friday's home finale against No. 25 Iowa.
The Huskers (7-19, 1-14 Big Ten) come off a disappointing 90-74 loss to Maryland on Friday night. The Huskers trailed 42-40 at the break, but the Terrapins opened the second half with a 12-3 run to build a double-figure lead.
NU eventually trimmed a 20-point deficit to 82-72 with 2:25 left and had three chances to cut the margin to single figures, but went cold down the stretch. Maryland shot 59 percent in the second half and turned 12 Husker turnovers on the night into 21 points, while NU forced just four Terp miscues.
Freshman Bryce McGowens continued to make his case for Big Ten Freshman of the Year accolades, finishing with a game-high 25 points against Maryland, including 14-of-15 from the foul line, to pace three Huskers in double figures. It marked his ninth 20-point game of the year, including his fourth with at least 25 points. In addition to McGowens, Alonzo Verge. Jr. had 14 points and five assists while C.J. Wilcher finished with 10 points off the bench, as NU shot just 40 percent, including 5-of-17 from 3-point range.
McGowens, who ranks among the Big Ten scoring leaders at 16.8 points per game, comes into Tuesday's game at Northwestern needing just seven points to tie Dave Hoppen's freshman school mark of 445 points set in 1982-83.
Northwestern (12-13, 5-11 Big Ten) looks to snap a three-game losing streak following a 77-60 loss at Minnesota on Saturday. In that game, the Gophers shot 55.8 percent from the floor, including 11-of-23 from 3-point range. Northwestern trimmed a 21-point deficit to 47-40 with 15 minutes remaining, but Minnesota used a 16-2 spurt to put the game out of reach. Pete Nance led Northwestern with 18 points. Nance (14.9 ppg) and Boo Buie (15.0 ppg) combine for nearly 30 points a game for the Wildcats.
About Northwestern
Chris Collins is in his ninth season in charge at Northwestern, and the Wildcats have battled in nearly every conference game this season. Northwestern is 12-13 on the season, including a 5-11 mark in conference play.
The Wildcats have been streaky over the last month with a three-game win streak surrounded by losing streaks of four and three games. The Wildcats are 2-6 at home in Big Ten play with the wins coming in overtime against Rutgers and against Indiana, while all eight of their home games have been decided by eight points or less.
The Wildcats, who returned four starters and 10 letterwinners from last season, feature a trio of double-figure scorers. Pete Nance leads Northwestern in scoring (15.0 ppg), rebounding (6.4 rpg) and blocked shots (1.1 bpg), while shooting over 41 percent from 3-point range. Boo Buie averages 15.0 points per game and is fourth in the Big Ten with 4.5 assists per game. Chase Audige is the third Wildcat in double figures as he averages 10.5 points and 1.8 steals per game. Northwestern commits just 9.7 turnovers per game and is second in the Big Ten with a 1.6 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Series History: Nebraska and Northwestern meet for the 20th time on Tuesday, as the Wildcats lead 10-9. Nebraska is 6-9 against Northwestern since joining the Big Ten in 2011-12 with the Wildcats winning the last four meetings. Prior to Northwestern's win on Feb. 5, the last three matchups have been decided by a total of 11 points.
Last meeting: C.J. Wilcher had 15 points off the bench, but Nebraska was unable to slow down Northwestern in an 87-63 loss on Feb. 5. Wilcher hit 6-of-10 shots from the floor, including a trio of 3-pointers, but the visitors made nine straight shots during a 25-8 first-half run to overcome an early deficit. Nebraska trailed 14-13 after Wilcher's second 3-pointer, but the Wildcats responded with 12 unanswered points, including five from Ryan Greer, to take a 13-point lead and force a Husker timeout.
The Wildcats hit 10 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes and shot 46 percent from the floor in opening up a 49-27 halftime lead. Boo Buie had 16 of his game-high 27 points in the first half, including four 3-pointers before the break. Chase Audige added 16 while Ryan Young chipped in 12 off the bench for the Wildcats, who shot 49 percent from the field, including 13-of-31 from long distance. Bryce McGowens was the only other Husker to finish in double figures, as he had 10 points.
Worth Noting
• Bryce McGowens enters the final two weeks of the regular season among Big Ten freshman leaders. The 6-foot-7 guard leads all Big Ten freshmen in scoring at 16.8 points per game and is second among rookies in rebounding at 5.2 rebounds per game. McGowens is the only Big Ten freshmen averaging at least 10 points and five rebounds per game.
• McGowens 16.8 ppg is on pace to be one of the highest scoring freshmen averages by a Big Ten freshman in recent seasons. His average is the highest since Michigan State's Miles Bridges in 2016-17. Over the last three decades, only seven Big Ten freshmen have averaged at least 15.5 ppg over the course of a season. McGowens is also averaging 16.7 ppg in Big Ten play which is the highest average by any Big Ten freshman since the 2016-17 campaign.
• A couple of Huskers players have ties to the Chicago area, as Alonzo Verge Jr. played his senior year at Thornton High School, where he was the Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year in 2017. Keon Edwards spent the 2020-21 season at DePaul before transferring to Nebraska.
• Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg returns to Chicago after playing and coaching with the Chicago Bulls. Hoiberg played four seasons with the Chicago Bulls (1999-03) before returning to Chicago to coach the Bulls for three-plus seasons (2015-18), guiding the Bulls to the NBA Playoffs in 2017.
• Husker assistant coach Armon Gates spent five seasons (2013-18) on the Northwestern staff as an assistant coach, while assistant coach Nate Loenser was on the Bulls staff as an assistant coach (2017-20) and video coordinator (2015-16) and also coached the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League (2016-17).
• Alonzo Verge Jr. enters the week needing only eight assists to move into NU's single-season top-10 list, as Cookie Belcher (1998-99, 138) currently holds the No. 10 spot. Verge, who dished out five assists against Maryland, has 130 assists on the season, which is third among Big Ten players. Verge is one of three Big Ten players currently averaging at least five assists per game, while Northwestern's Boo Buie is fourth at 4.5 assists per game.
• Since changing the offense in late December, the Huskers have improved their offensive numbers. NU is shooting nearly 45 percent from the field and over 37 percent from 3-point range over the last 14 contests dating back to Dec. 22. As a team, the Huskers have shot 45 percent or better in eight of the last 12 games dating back to Jan. 8.
• Bryce McGowens ranks second nationally among all true freshmen in scoring at 16.5 points per game as of Feb. 20. McGowens is one of only six freshmen nationally averaging at least 15 points per game.
McGowens, who leads all Big Ten freshmen in scoring and is second in rebounding, is on track to break NU's freshman single-season scoring mark (15.5, Joe McCray, 2004-05). Only six Husker freshmen in school history finished the season averaging double figures, the most recent was Ryan Anderson in 2006-07.
• Bryce McGowens has nine 20-point games this season and is one away from matching Joe McCray's school freshman mark of 10 set in 2004-05. Earlier this season, McGowens became the first Husker freshman to have four straight 20-point games, accomplishing the feat between Jan. 17-Feb. 1. That broke the previous mark of three set by Dave Hoppen during the 1982-83 season. McGowens' nine 20-point games this season leads all Big Ten freshmen - Ohio State's Malaki Branham is second with four - and is seventh among all conference players as of Feb. 20.
• While McGowens is putting up a record-setting season, second-year freshman C.J. Wilcher is quietly putting up a solid campaign as NU's sixth man. The 6-foot-5 guard is fourth on the team in scoring at 7.9 points per game, while hitting a team-high 42 3-pointers. Since NU revamped its offense in late December, Wilcher has found his stride, shooting 47 percent from the floor, including 45 percent from 3-point range.
• Nebraska has a total of 16 20-point efforts this season (Bryce McGowens-9; Alonzo Verge Jr.-5; Kobe Webster-1; Keisei Tominaga-1) which already exceeds NU's season total last year (12).
• While Derrick Walker is threatening the single-season school field goal percentage mark, he has also made significant strides from the foul line. A career 38 percent shooter from the foul line entering the season, he has jumped up to 69.6 percent this season.
• Nebraska players have combined for eight double-doubles (Verge-4; Walker-3; B. McGowens-1) in 2021-22 after just having three in 2020-21. The last time NU had 10 double-doubles as a team in a season was 2007-08 (17). In all, NU has six players who have had at least one double-double in their respective careers (Trevor Lakes-2; Kobe Webster-1; Lat Mayen-1).
• Alonzo Verge Jr.'s 16-point, 12-assist performance against Kennesaw State on Dec. 22 marked the eighth points-assist double-double by a Husker in Fred Hoiberg's two-plus seasons at Nebraska (Cam Mack-4; Dalano Banton-1; Alonzo Verge Jr.-3). Over the previous 30 years (1989-90 to 2018-19), it occurred just five times. Verge is only the second Husker to have multiple points-assists double-doubles in the same season since 1990.
• Alonzo Verge Jr. has become more of a playmaker during his time at NU. He is second in the Big Ten with 5.2 assists per game after averaging 2.9 assists per game during his two-year career at Arizona State. Verge has three games with 10+ assists this season and currently ranks 27th nationally in assists per game as of Feb. 20. Hoiberg has coached five other guards who have ranked in the top 40 nationally in assists in his seven previous college seasons.
• Nebraska added a player over the break as Denim Dawson enrolled for the start of the spring semester. Dawson is a 6-foot-6 wing who attended Southern California Academy as a postgrad. He played at Orange Lutheran in 2020-21, averaging 16 points and five rebounds per game as the school reached the California Division 2AA CIF-SS quarterfinals last spring. Dawson, who started practicing on Dec. 29, is expected to redshirt this season.
• Nebraska's 2021-22 roster features a trio of college graduates in Derrick Walker, Alonzo Verge Jr. and Kobe Webster, and there is a patch on the Husker jersey to recognize that accomplishment. Walker became the first member of his family to get a degree when he graduated in May of 2021, while Webster (2020, Western Illinois) and Verge (2021, Arizona State) came to Nebraska as graduate transfers.
• Bryce McGowens has been a six-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week this season. He became the eighth Big Ten Freshman to receive at least six honors in a season since the freshman weekly award started in 2010-11. Prior to this season, no Husker had won the award more than twice (Shavon Shields, 2012-13.)
Last Time Out
Freshman Bryce McGowens finished with a game-high 25 points, but Maryland used a 12-3 run to open the second half on its way to a 90-74 victory Friday evening.
McGowens posted his ninth 20-point game of the season, including 14-of-15 from the foul line, but Maryland shot 59 percent in the second half in breaking a five-game losing streak. Fatts Russell had 23 points, respectively, as Maryland (12-14, 4-11 Big Ten) put six players in double figures and shot 52.5 percent from the floor. The Terrapins committed just four turnovers, while converting 12 Husker turnovers into 21 points.
In addition to McGowens, Alonzo Verge Jr. finished with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists, while C.J. Wilcher had 10 points off the bench for Nebraska.