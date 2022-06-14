Jackson Benge meant no harm to the group ahead of him on the 18th green. He didn't expect his 280-yard second shot on the par-5 finishing hole to reach the putting surface.
Then again, Benge didn't anticipate shooting 8-under to win the U.S. Junior Amateur qualifying event held at Lochland Country Club on Tuesday.
It was just that kind of day for the junior-to-be at Omaha Westside. Heck, it's been that kind of two weeks for him.
Fresh off wins at the Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship and a tournament in Iowa City, Iowa, Benge made it three-in-a-row when he turned in a 64.
"I put myself in good positions and really just had a smooth round," Benge said.
His one blemish on the scorecard, a bogey on the par-3 12th.
"I've always struggled on that hole," he said with a smile. "I didn't necessarily put myself in a bad spot, I just didn't get up and down and sometimes in golf that happens."
Not that it would have made a difference for Benge, as he ran away with the 18-hole, single-round tournament.
In total, he recorded nine birdies — four on the front and five on the back.
Benge was the only player under par for the round and won by eight strokes.
"I don't really ever expect to shoot that low," he said. "Just all things were clicking today and got a few putts to go in and that's that."
The 64 bests his previous personal low of 66, which he shot in Arizona, he said. Benge also had a 67 under his belt from Class A districts in Norfolk this spring.
"I'm not complaining right now," he said with a smile.
Benge bested 41 other golfers who were vying for two qualifying spots. The other went to Westside teammate Kolby Brown, who was tied with Grand Island's Henry Kosmicki at even par after 18 holes. Brown won the first playoff hole to seal his fate.
"I'm going to Oregon with my teammate now," Brown said. The U.S. Junior Amateur will be held July 25-30 at Bandon Dunes, in Bandon, Oregon.
"There's no one I'd rather be going with. We're really close... our families are really close. I couldn't have picked someone else better to qualify with."
Brown, who is Creighton-bound in the fall, had to sweat it out a little more than Benge did.
Kosmicki's par round ended almost an hour before Brown's.
Brown sat 2-over through 13 holes but finished with pars on Nos. 14, 15 and 17, and birdies on 16 and 18. He had not played Lochland before Sunday.
"All day I just hung in there," Brown said. "I didn't have my best stuff today, just kind of gutted it around the course. I made a really big birdie putt on 16 and obviously had to birdie one of the last two holes. Found a birdie on 18 and fought my way back into it.
"I couldn't be more proud of the way I finished."
He seconded that with the playoff hole added in. Brown parred, Kosmicki did not.
That made Kosmicki, who was 2-under on the front nine, the first alternate qualifier while Geneva's Alexander Schademann was the second alternate at 1-over par.
Schademann birdied twice on the back nine after an even front, but couldn't avoid three bogeys in a five-hole stretch (12-16).
Omaha's Kingston Solomon had a dream start, birdieing the first four holes for the early lead. But he managed just one birdie the rest of the round — on the par-5 10th.
Kingston finished tied for fifth place at 2-over.
Fellow fifth-placer Beau Petersen had a rollercoaster day with six birdies and eight bogeys.
Nebraskans claimed nine of the top 10 spots. The only outlier was Pageland, South Carolina's David Oliver, who was tied for ninth at 3-over.
Oliver finished with a double bogey and bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16, washing a five-hole stretch (6-10) where he was 4-under.
Local notes: Hastings' Brayden Schram finished tied for 19th with a 5-over 77. Schram's day started with three bogeys on the front nine before he birdied the 8th. Another birdie followed on the 10th before three bogeys and a double bogey. Schram did end his day with a birdie on 18.
Doniphan's Ethan Smith shot 79 to tie for 29th. He was visibly frustrated with his performance on the back nine that sunk him from 2-over to 7-over, where he finished. Smith birdied No. 10 to get back to 1-over but followed with a double bogey on 12 and three straight bogeys on holes 14-16.