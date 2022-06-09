BELLEVUE — Jackson Benge of Omaha caught fire to win the 33rd Nebraska Match Play Championship over No. 1 seed Thomas Bryson of Lincoln on Thursday.
The 2024 Omaha Westside golfer took the victory by a 6-and-5 (six holes up with five remaining) margin.
Benge knocked out Doniphan's Ethan Smith in Wednesday's quarterfinals before winning the semifinal later that day.
He wasted no time getting the ball rolling in Thursday's early-morning final round. His birdie putt was conceded on the first hole after Bryson played out of the trees and made bogey. He followed with another conceded birdie on No. 2 to go two up.
Bryson, the 2022 Class A state champion, struggled to get comfortable, sending an approach shot into the penalty area behind No. 3 and allowing a par to win the hole for Benge.
After four holes, Benge was in complete control, making yet another birdie to go four up.
Bryson forced the first tie of the match on No. 5, but Benge went right back to birdieing on No. 6.
Bryson made his first birdie of the match on the short par-5 seventh, but Benge matched him with his fifth birdie in the first seven holes to keep his five-up lead.
On the back nine, Bryson seemed to have steadied himself, making pars on Nos. 10 and 11 to tie each hole. He then wedged his approach shot close on No. 12, and looked to be making a dent in the lead.
However, Benge chipped in for birdie, and Bryson's putt slid by, which proved to be the nail in the coffin.
On the short par four 13th, Bryson nearly drove the green, but Benge hit his approach close, and was able to close out the match with a two-putt par.