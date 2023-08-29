Coming off a tournament win at the York Invite, the St. Cecilia Hawkettes kept it rolling Tuesday night against Centura/Central Valley at Smith Softball Complex.
The Class C No. 1 Hawkettes enjoyed a comfortable lead early until the Diamonds cut the lead to one run in the fourth and fifth.
But, the mighty Hawkettes answered and finished in a big way to secure their 11-3 victory.
St. Cecilia scored seven runs on six hits, including a big triple from Grace Gantara, to end the game via mercy rule in the fifth inning.
“CCV came back at us and got within one run. As a team we huddled up and said now is the time. We took some extra bases on some wild throws and really took momentum,” said STC assistant coach Matt Rossow.
To kick off the big finishing inning, junior Abbey Musalek led the inning off with a single after a 13 pitch at-bat.
“After her at-bat, I think a lot more confidence came at the plate and we got very aggressive. We play better when we are very aggressive,” Rossow said.
The Hawkettes had that attitude early on when they scored four runs in the first two innings, including a three-run opening half.
After Audrey Rossow reached via fielder’s choice, Musalek drove in courtesy runner Anna Stritt. Then Brooke Bohlke doubled to score Musalek and Pailey Mangers, who singled, to go up 3-0.
STC added one run in the second off an RBI single by Kyler Weidner, which scored Emery Vargas, who walked.
Audrey Rossow threw all five innings for the Hawkettes (6-2), giving up three runs on eight hits, with four strikeouts and no walks.
“We didn’t throw off-speed tonight and that was probably on me,” Coach Rossow said with a laugh. “CCV’s top four or five hitters are very solid and they can all hit it in play. A good night for Audrey.”
The Hawkettes had four errors in the game but they kept composure and handled the adversity well.
“We have a bunch of kids who are mentally tough. When things go bad, we rally and mentally we stay in every game,” Rossow said.
The Diamonds gave the Hawkettes a scare, but could’t fully account for their early deficit.
“I thought the girls played really well except for that one bad inning,” said CCV coach Kirk Chelewski. “I give credit to STC, they hit lasers that we couldn’t make a play on, but also we have to get better at the little things.
“I thought our girls battled but fell short and the wheels started coming off. They’re a resilient bunch and we’ll get back at it Thursday against Central City.”
In the top of the of the fourth, CCV came up with four consecutive hits from Emma Parr, Kendra Cargill, Lucy Chelewski and Maggie Myers to get on the board.
“My two freshmen (Chelewski and Myers) came through and I’m really proud of them,” said Chelewski. “I know they can play the game well at this level. They have been succeeding and doing their job well.”
CCV added one more run in the fifth with an RBI single from Emma Jacobs. She knocked in Jadyn Lauritsen, who reached on an error.
The Diamonds had the tying run at third base in the fifth, but Rossow struck out Emma Parr to end the threat.
The seven run inning for STC came off CCV reliever Allison Brandt.
The final run for the Hawkettes crossed when CCV tried to pick off Avery Kissinger at third base and the ball skipped into the outfield.
Weidner and Musalek each went 2-for-3. CCV’s Lauren Suntych finished 2-for-2.
CCV.................000 21x x — 3 8 4
STC..............310 07x x — 11 10 4
W — Audrey Rossow. L — Jadyn Lauritsen.
2B— STC, Brooke Bohlke.
3B — STC, Grace Ganatra.
