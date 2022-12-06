MINDEN — After a sluggish first half, Minden used halftime adjustments to perfection Tuesday night.
The Whippets (2-1) went back to their bread and butter in the second half, dominating in the paint with big man Caden Bradley, who scored eight of his game-high 19 points in the final two quarters of a 64-51 win over Lexington.
“I thought we flexed our muscle in the second half,” said Whippets head coach Carson Blum. “We have nine guys and the level doesn’t drop very far and I thought we just wore (Lexington) down.”
The first half for the Whippets wasn’t the strongest; they had eight turnovers, including on back-to-back possessions.
But Minden found its rhythm back in the second half behind Bradley.
Carter Harsin started to heat up and nailed a big time 3-pointer late in the third quarter to put the Whippets up double digits.
Harsin poured in eight of his 11 points in the second half and Brycen Schkwenka added 12 points.
“We made an emphasis on getting the ball to the inside. We kept on doing it and it kept on working, so why stop,” Blum said.
The defense for Minden came out better in the second half, too. Minden allowed just six Lexington buckets in the last 16 minutes of play.
However, Lexington did a good job of spreading the ball around with all five of its starters scoring either eight or nine points.
“The first half we thought (Lexington) shot the ball a little better than we anticipated and they made some really tough shots, but when you’re turning the ball over, that gives them more opportunities,” said Blum.
“I thought we played better defense. We started switching a lot more on screens and I thought our guys played better, especially in the third quarter,” Blum said.
Lexington’s Daud Daud was the team’s go-to player. The 5-foot-8 guard tied for team-high with Jase Carpenter and Dru Truax, who all scored nine points.
“(Daud) does a really good job. He is a tough player to guard, but thankfully we shut them down,” said Blum.
Minden plays at Broken Bow on Friday.
“We will get up for it. It’s a conference game, a rivalry game and so hopefully we can go and get another win,” he said.
Lexington (0-3)..13 13 11 14 — 51
Minden (2-1)......14 17 16 17 — 64
Caden Bradley 19, Brycen Schwenka 12, Carter Harsin 11, Rylen Holsten 7, Isaac Kuhn 6, Braiden Schroeder 4, Austin Lutkemeier 3, Jake Ryan 2
Girls: Minden 58, Lexington 10
Minden scored 44 points in a row during the second and third quarters to improve to 3-0 on the year.
The Whippets (3-0) had 10 players contribute to the scoresheet.
“We’ve been pretty balanced and need to be more consistent on the offensive end,” said Whippets head coach Taylor Maulsby. “We didn’t shoot the greatest, but anytime you can have 10 players score, you’re probably in pretty good shape.”
Minden was led by Kinsie Land’s game-high 11 points. Priscilla Madriz, Sloane Beck and Myla Emery each had nine points.
Lexington (0-3)..........9 0 0 1 — 10
Minden (3-0)........12 16 23 7 — 58
Kinsie Land 11, Sloane Beck 9, Myla Emery 9, Priscilla Madriz 9, Trinity Houchin 5, Makenna Betty 4, Mattie Kamery 4, Lindsey Rehtus 3, Aubree Bules 2, Makenna Starkey 2