Arguably the biggest play in his team’s season opener, Shawn Mulligan missed.
The Adams Central coach was scanning his call sheet until he heard the cheers.
He looked up to find the line judge with his arms in the air and six more points on the scoreboard for the Patriots.
Thus, Mulligan will have to relive the moment through film that put his Class C-1 preseason No. 8 Patriots (1-0) in total control during their 28-7 win over Minden Thursday night.
What he’ll see is Jayden Teichmeier, No. 9 in white, salivating at about the Whippets’ 5-yard line as he sits in pass coverage.
Minden, stuffed at its own 1-yard line, attempted a swing pass out wide left to get out of is own end zone.
The pass was well short of its intended target and Teichmeier secured it.
Then he stretched across the goal line to help AC go up 22-0 just two minutes into the second half.
“He must have done a pretty good job, I’ll watch it on film,” a high-spirited Mulligan said.
There are a few other plays the Patriots’ coach will want to review from his offense, as well:
- Definitely the screen pass from Sam Dierks to Nick Conant in the first quarter that Conant housed for an 82-yard touchdown.
- Very likely Conant’s 66-yard scoring run in the fourth.
- Probably the jet sweep Holden O’Dey took 54 yards.
“We had a lot big plays and that’s probably going to be our M.O. this year because we’ve got a few athletes who make me look good as a coach when I call a play. It was all on them,” Mulligan said.
Conant, who had the biggest play of them all in terms of yardage, racked up 172 total yards on offense. The junior ran the ball nine times for 87 yards and caught two passes for 85.
O’Dey added 81 yards on two carries and three catches for 19 yards as the Patriots out-gained the Whippets 467-209 on just four more plays (55-51).
Sam Dierks completed 11-of-20 passes for 193 yards.
All of that behind a mostly raw offensive line.
“Most of them are undersized,” Mulligan said. “Minden was bigger than us up front, so we tried to use our speed. We didn’t commit to our blocking schemes at times early on, but that’s what happens when you have four new linemen and one of them — Evan Frink — was a skill position before that. But we didn’t give up any sacks.”
Minden’s defense, namely its secondary, impressed at times despite what the numbers read. Seth Hauserman, who caught three passes for 75 yards, notched a few key pass breakups and grabbed an interception in the AC end zone on the Patriots’ opening drive.
“I thought the defense played well overall, we just gave up the big play too many times,” said Minden coach Jebb Hatch.
Dierks had added to the list of big plays with a 46-yard scramble in the second that set up the Patriots inside the red zone.
On the next play, he connected with O’Dey over the middle for 14 yards and then power back Hyatt Collins polished off the final eight yards on two carries for a 15-0 halftime lead.
Collins (12 runs for 30 yards) and Conant should be a nice complement for the AC offense this season.
“They’re two very talented running backs and they make an offense look a lot better,” Mulligan said. “You have to account for both of them ... Our skill people are very, very good and our line will continue to improve.”
That goes for the defense, too, which held Minden’s offense to three plays for more than 10 yards — two were passes.
Hauserman caught a 36-yard pass in the opening quarter and a 29-yarder in the third. QB Carter Harsin had a run go for 15 yards on the ground early in the game.
Minden’s only touchdown came against the Patriots’ reserves with 33 seconds remaining in regulation. Orrin Kuehn carried in from 10 yards out.
“We just run so well to the ball that it’s tough for teams to control the ball and go the entire length so long as we don’t allow big plays, which we didn’t,” Mulligan said.
“We kept the big plays away and that’s why we ended on top tonight.”
AC (1-0)...................7 8 13 0 — 28
MIN (0-1).....................0 0 0 7 — 7
A — Nick Conant 82 pass from Sam Dierks (Kaleb Wahlmeier kick)
A — Hyatt Collins 2 run (Conant run)
A — Jayden Teichmeier interception (Wahlmeier kick)
A — Conant 66 run (kick fail)
M — Orrin Kuehn 10 run (Jose Ciprian kick)