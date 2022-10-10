SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Hastings College football team that exited Elmwood Olsen Stadium Saturday may not have been the same one head coach Matt Franzen had seen in the first six games this season.
But the one that entered the stadium to face No. 1 Morningside College was impressive enough on film for the Mustangs to up their game.
“We unquestionably drew Morningside’s best game of the year,” said Franzen, whose team fell 70-17 to the powerhouse program.
“We watched the four games they had played leading up this game and we really, really thought we matched up pretty well with the Morningside team that played those first four games. (Saturday) they played their best game of the year.”
That’s a compliment for the Broncos, who have lost to the Mustangs by an average of 54.4 points over the last decade.
While Saturday’s result wasn’t much different, the Broncos (5-2, 4-2) played their worst game of this season.
Hastings was tentative instead of aggressive, intimidated instead of confident.
The Broncos didn’t turn the ball over, but punted nine times.
“We had opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of on offense,” Franzen said. “Defensively, I don’t think we played as care-free as we had most of the first six games where we were flying around and taking chances and forcing turnovers because we’re taking chances.
“We probably played a little too conservative and maybe were afraid of giving up the big play, which inevitably leads to the big play.”
Morningside (5-0, 5-0) had five scores go for more than 25 yards, including three over 30. Quarterback Joe Dolincheck had his best game of the season, tossing for eight touchdowns and 454 yards while completing 26-of-36 passes.
The Mustangs out-gained the Broncos 655-243 on the afternoon.
“That team isn’t going to lose a conference game this year,” Franzen said of Morningside, which has already beaten No. 4 Northwestern and No. 20 Midland.
Hastings’ only other loss came via the Warriors, 14-10, in the second week of the season. Franzen feels that was a winnable ball game, but the Broncos can’t dwell on any game — even wins.
With four games left, there’s still plenty to play for, which is why he instructed his team to not put too much stock into Saturday’s loss.
It was a bit of an ego hit for some Broncos, Franzen said. But not necessarily a reality check.
“We sure felt like we didn’t show what we were capable of,” Franzen said. “It wasn’t the best version of ourselves that we’ve shown through the first six weeks of the season.”
The Broncos, whose limited scoring came from a 10-yard pass from John Zamora to Jaishawn Wright, a 28-yard field goal by Jason Bachle and a 3-yard Zamora pass to Brett Simonsen, welcome in Doane Saturday to Lloyd Wilson Field.
Franzen’s former team is 3-2 on the year and the lowest-scoring in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, averaging 12.8 points per game.
The Tigers beat Dakota Wesleyan 16-13 on Saturday.
“Doane’s season has been kind of like ours, I think,” Franzen said. “They’re won some big games and had some frustrations... They’re going to come in with a good amount of confidence and we can’t sit around thinking about last week.”
Hastings then travels to Jamestown and Dordt before capping the regular season with fourth-ranked Northwestern.
They’re all big games.
“We’ve seen the best, and they’ve more than likely going to finish first, so let’s take care of business (moving forward),,” Franzen said. “We’re still in a great position to be playing for second place if we can get back to our winning ways. That’s still pretty cool, all things considered. If you would have told me we’d be 5-2 after seven weeks, I’d have been pretty happy with that.”
Hastings College (5-2, 4-2)..............7 3 7 0 — 17
Morningside (5-0, 5-0)..............28 28 0 14 — 70
M — Zach Norton 25 pass from Joe Dolincheck (Chase Carter kick)
M — Austin Johnson 7 pass from Dolincheck (Carter kick)
M — Johnson 73 pass from Dolincheck (Carter kick)
M — Norton 44 pass from Dolincheck (Carter kick)
H — Jaishawn Wright 10 pass from John Zamora (Jason Bachle kick)
M — Johnson 18 pass from Dolincheck (Carter kick)
M — Joshua Simmons 4 pass from Dolincheck (Carter kick)
M — Michael Payne 34 pass from Dolincheck (Carter kick)
H — Bachle 28 field goal
M — Johnson 28 pass from Dolincheck (Carter kick)
H — Brett Simonsen 3 pass from Zamora (Bachle kick)
M — K.J. Williams 1 run (Carter kick)
M — Brody Nelson 29 punt return (Ben Steffens kick)