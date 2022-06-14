The Badlands Big Sticks out-hustled the Hastings Sodbusters Tuesday afternoon. And it showed on the scoreboard.
The Big Sticks cranked out a 12-4 win over the ‘Busters, aided by a four-run 7th inning and a six-run ninth.
The two teams meet again Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. for the last of a three-game series at Duncan Field. Badlands won the series opener Monday, handing Hastings its first series loss of the season.
Sodbuster head coach Luke Bay spoke of his team’s lack of intensity in Tuesday’s game.
“I’m most frustrated with our lack of energy and effort throughout the game. We didn’t play the game hard. We didn’t play up to our standards. We didn’t deserve to win that game based on how we approached today,” Bay said.
The Big Sticks (12-5) broke out their big bats and totaled 15 hits. They also played error-free defense, as the Badlands team remains atop the Independence League’s Great Plains Division.
The loss put the Sodbusters’ Nebraskaland Division lead in jeopardy. Hastings carries a 9-6 record after its second straight loss.
“We’ve got to come out with a renewed sense of energy and effort,” Bay said about the series finale. “We’ve got to play the game hard, and we’ve got to do the things that make us a great team. It’s showing up with a great attitude, playing with enthusiasm and enjoying competing our tails off.”
Eight of Badland’s hits came later in the game, helping the Big Sticks gain a 6-3 lead in the 7th inning and a 12-3 advantage in their half of the last inning.
“The big inning hurt. But you gotta find a way to compete, and we just didn’t do that today,” Bay said.
The Sodbusters went through four pitching changes after starter Liam Grimble was relieved in the fourth stanza. Brayden Mackey of Hastings replaced Grimble. But Mackey struggled at times in his three innings of work. Mackey and the Hastings defense gave up four runs on five hits.
Hastings’ Jacob Shaw relieved Mackey on the mound. Shaw allowed two hits. But he shut out the Big Sticks in his 1 2/3 innings.
Despite its lackluster showing, Hastings broke to a 2-0 lead, scoring a run in the first inning and another in the second. But the Big Sticks tallied a pair of runs in the third frame to tie the game.
Hastings squeezed out a 3-2 lead in the fifth and held it into the 7th inning. However, the Sodbusters didn’t score again until their last at-bats.
The Big Sticks pounded out six runs in the top of the ninth to seal the win.
The Sodbusters collected a respectable nine hits, including a double each by Dallan Quigley and Sam Adams. Hastings closed with three batters earning multiple hits.
Brett Zimmerman led the Sodbusters’ batters going 3-for-3. He also batted in a run and scored a run. Quigley had two hits and scored twice. Garrett Kennedy had two hits and two RBI.
Big Sticks.............002 000 406 — 12 15 0
Sodbusters..............110 010 001 — 4 9 2
W — Logan Fragomeni. L — Brayden Mackey.
2B — H, Dallan Quigley, Sam Adams.