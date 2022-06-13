Baseball is a funny game. One team can be in complete control for the vast majority of the game, and before three outs are made in the final inning, the whole game can be turned upside down.
The game will certainly humble you if you don’t approach every situation, regardless of how early or late in the game it is, with complete awareness and maximum effort.
For eight innings, the Hastings Sodbusters’ defense stifled the bats of the Badlands Big Stix, but a ninth-inning rally from the visiting team spoiled the solid outing from Hastings’ Ryan Jacobs. The Sodbusters couldn’t cash in on key scoring opportunities, and it cost them in a 3-2 heartbreaking defeat.
“When you leave as many (runners) on as we did with situations like the ones we had early and often throughout the game, you almost don’t deserve to win that game if you don’t capitalize,” said Hastings head coach Luke Bay. “Baseball, it’ll sneak up on you and it’ll catch up to you if don’t capitalize on the opportunities you have.
“We sure pitched well enough to win that game.”
In a battle of first-place teams, the ‘Busters relied on the right arm of Jacobs early in the game. Jacobs put Hastings — leaders of the Nebraskaland Division — in position to earn a key win in game one of a big-time series with the Big Stix — who are atop the Great Plains Division. He entered the game leading the Sodbusters in strikeouts, and he tacked onto that total with nine punchouts in his six innings of work. The Hastings starter had the Badlands hitters puzzled all night, as he gave up just three hits and retired 13 of the final 15 batters he faced.
“His fast ball was at 88-91, and his slider was really good,” Bay said of Jacobs’ repertoire. “That was the most pitches he’d thrown in a long time and we had to get him out of there.
“He’s been awesome every time we put him in the game. He’s a competitor and has good stuff; he’s aggressive in the zone and he gave us a chance there.”
Jacobs now has 27 on the season, which is tied for second in the Independence League, and has proven to be an invaluable arm in the Hastings rotation. He’s allowed just four runs in his 18 innings pitched this season for an ERA of 2.0.
The Sodbusters had the Big Stix’s offense looking quite small through the first eight innings, but Badlands made all of that for naught with a rally in the ninth inning.
Trailing 2-0, the Big Stix loaded the bases, thanks in part to an error on a bunt with two runners on. Grand Island native Rans Sanders then entered the game with the bags juiced and no outs and gave up a two-run single on an 0-2 soft liner to center to Carson Lundmark. Kobe Krenz later plated the go-ahead run to give the Big Stix their first lead of the night, 3-2.
Lundmark was also the winning pitcher on the night, coming up big for Badlands on the mound. He relieved starter Eric Kessler in the fourth inning and pitched the final 5 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits and one run. Twice Lundmark got out big jams, keeping the deficit manageable. In total, the Big Stix stranded eight Sodbuster runners on the basepaths.
“It goes back to leaving too many guys on base early in the game and not putting away a team early,” Bay said. “When we’re smelling blood we just have to bury them right away.”
The Sodbusters’ struggles on offense came in key moments of the game on Monday. Hastings loaded the bases with one or fewer outs in three separate innings, including the first frame, but it only scored twice on a pair of ground balls. The Sodbusters finished 0-for-8 at the plate in at bats with a runner on third base.
“We know that we have a talented lineup, so the challenge is not to be complacent,” the Hastings coach said. “We just can’t get complacent; we always have to be looking for ways to get better and things to do better and finding edges wherever we can.”
Through 14 games this season, the Sodbusters have shown two sides of themselves, proving they can win in different ways. In the first six games, the offensive-minded ‘Busters were scoring at a clip of 10.8 runs per game. Hastings, which went 4-2 during that stretch, needed to score at a high rate due to its opponents averaging 10 runs per game.
The last eight games, however, have been a different story all together. The Sodbusters offense has come down to 3.75 runs per game in that span, but they’ve allowed just 2.4 runs per outing, winning six of those eight. Hastings has also cut down on its errors; after committing 11 in the first six games, the Sodbusters have made just five in the previous eight.
“This is only our fifth loss,” Bay said. “We’re going to show up to the park and we’re going to be the same team we’ve shown we can be...We’re a really good team, so I’m not going to lose my mind over (Monday’s game).”
The Sodbusters put up a nine-spot on the scoreboard in the final game of their most recent road trip, but it was just the second time in the last eight games that they’ve scored more than four runs. After his team’s first home series, Bay said he has confidence in his team’s offensive ability, and he remains encouraged that the ‘Busters will get back to being more consistent at the plate. But it boils down to playing with energy, and that’s something Bay is certain his team will do on Tuesday, when it hosts Badlands in game two of the series at noon at Duncan Field.
“We’re going to play with more energy (Tuesday), I can guarantee that,” Bay said. “Our energy (Monday) was just flat; what makes this team so good is when we play with so much energy and enthusiasm, and we just didn’t have that (Monday night).”
BAD (11-5)....000 000 003 — 3 6 2
HAS (9-5)......100 010 000 — 2 5 1
W — Carson Lundmark. L — Matt Sagmit.