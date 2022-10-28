Hyatt Collins turned Adams Central's first-round playoff game into an 18th birthday bash Friday night. All Patriot — and Platteview — fans were invited to attend.
Collins, the birthday boy, and his teammates played great hosts. The senior running back danced in the end zone after his first touchdown before adding two more, and the Patriots' defense pitched a second-half shutout to advance to the second round of the Class C-1 playoffs.
Collins ran for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots' 29-14 win over No. 11 Platteview at Patriot Field.
"I've got great teammates around me," Collins said. "They really had big holes for me. The line did a great job and it's fun running behind those guys. Great team win."
The win advanced sixth-seeded AC to a second date with McCook, which dismantled Broken Bow 42-14. The Patriots lost to the Bison 28-14 at home in Week 8. They'll travel west next week.
"When we walked off the field the last time, I wanted another shot at them," Collins said. "It's going to be a good game, they're a great team."
The Patriots (8-2) believe they are, too. And on Friday played like it.
The run game was back, finishing well over the 100 yards they'd failed to achieve in the previous three games. The defense put on one of its best performances of the season, too.
Collins averaged more than eight yards per carry, following the holes in the Trojans defense carved out by his offensive line.
"This was probably our best run game, just over and over, consistently," Collins said.
Nick Conant added 74 yards on 15 carries and scored a 14-yard touchdown on AC's first drive of the second half, which turned out to be the final score of the night by either side.
"I was very pleased with our ability to run the ball," said Patriots coach Shawn Mulligan. "It's been very frustrating the last three weeks; we actually rushed for under 100 yards against Aurora and McCook, and then Fairbury was a weird game.
"Our line did a very good job this week. Brendon Ground stepped into a position with Derrion Walther being out and playing the tackle for us and did a great job. I thought Hyatt probably had one of his better games this season as far as running with authority."
Collins' persistence cost the Patriots early after he fumbled late in the first quarter while vying for more yards after contact.
The Trojans (6-4) cashed the turnover into six points on an 8-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jared Kuhl early in the second frame. Kuhl broke off for 30 yards on the previous play to set up the scoring run.
Adams Central responded with a six-play touchdown drive as Collins punched in his second score, a 5-yarder.
AC answers right back. Conant had a nice kick return, then @Hyattcollins28 caps the 53-yard drive with his second TD. 14-6 Patriots, 8:12 left 2Q #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/jjOdmTRlqb— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) October 29, 2022
Then Platteview's Dezmond Straatmann returned the kickoff 86-yards to the house to tie the game.
Again, the Patriots answered. Collins capped a five-minute drive with an 8-yard touchdown run.
@Hyattcollins28 with his third TD. From 8 yards. Conversion run gives AC a 22-14 lead with 2:54 before half. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/lsXaYeWsDL— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) October 29, 2022
With how AC's defense played all night, especially after halftime, the Patriots could've gone without more scoring.
Adams Central allowed Platteview just 44 yards of total offense in the second half. The Trojans, who entered the night with nearly 1,500 yards through the air (165 per game), were held to 45 (three in the second half). They ran for 152 yards on the night.
Huge fourth down stop by AC gives them the ball back with 6:44 left in the game and a 29-14 lead. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/wzxLpSxSJE— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) October 29, 2022
Platteview's longest plays offensively were runs of 18 and 30 yards. The Patriots' secondary had more chances for receptions than Trojan receivers.
One of the biggest defensive plays of the night came at the halftime horn. Jayden Teichmeier swiped away a pass in the end zone that would have given the Trojans the chance to tie the game.
Halftime: Adams Central 22, Platteview 14. #nebpreps Excuse my terrible video skills…final play of the half: pic.twitter.com/4aCxvUCCQ4— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) October 29, 2022
"When your defense is playing that well it allows you maybe to be a little bit more conservative on the offensive end," Mulligan said.
That's why the coach elected to not kick a 33-yard field goal on fourth-and-11 with 2:44 left.
"At a normal part of the game, I would have kicked a field goal there," Mulligan said.
But there were too many variables and momentum is sometimes a cruel mistress.
Platteview had very little of it all night. Collins' "Carlton" dance following his opening 18-yard touchdown run put it well in the hands of the home team.
Platteview (6-4)......................0 14 0 0 — 14
Adams Central (8-2)................7 15 7 0 — 29
AC — Hyatt Collins 18 run (Kaleb Wahlmeier kick)
P — Jared Kuhl 8 run (kick failed)
AC — Collins 5 run (Wahlmeier kick)
P — Dezmond Straatmann 86 kick return (Kuhl run)
AC — Collins 8 run (Collins run)
AC — Nick Conant 14 run (Wahlmeier kick)