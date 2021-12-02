FAIRFIELD — First year head coach Jared Blackwell is excited for the upcoming season for his Sandy Creek Cougars squad.
“Entering my first season as head coach of girls basketball comes with nerves and excitement,” Blackwell said. “I am excited to get started and I think the girls are, too. The girls have a hunger to be successful and want to make that statement know.”
The Cougars return plenty of experience with all five starters and seven letter winners from last season’s campaign. Returning are seniors Leah Hatch, Caitlin Rempe, Kynnzie Skalka and Kennedi Tripe. Two juniors return for the Cougars in McKenzie Bohlen and Teagan Jarosik as well as sophomore Lexi Schuck.
Looking to contribute this season are sophomores Sophie Dane, Karys Lipovsky and Ella Martin and freshman Ryleigh Skalka.
“We will focus on becoming 1% better every day and will look to win the hustle plays,” said Blackwell. “The girls put in a lot of great work this summer and as a team we look to be an improvement from last season. Competing from opening tip off until the final buzzer sounds will be the mentality this year.”
Schedule
Dec. — 2 Wood River; 4 David City; 9 @ Centennial; 11 Shelby-Rising City; 14 Holdrege; 17 @ Wilber-Clatonia; 21 Doniphan-Trumbull; 28-29 Blizzard Battle Centura;
Jan. — 4 Harvard; 6 @ Hastings St. Cecilia; 7 @ St. Paul; 11 @ Deshler; 15 Superior; 21 Blue Hill; 22 Thayer Central; 25 @ Fairbury; 27 Sutton; 31-Feb. 5 SNC Tournament Centennial;
Feb. — 8 @ Fillmore Central; 11 Milford