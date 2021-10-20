KENESAW — For a second time in less than 24 hours, the Kenesaw Blue Devils (21-7) and the Shelton Bulldogs faced each other across the net.
The Bulldogs (27-2) beat the Blue Devils in four sets in the Twin Valley Conference Championship game in Franklin Monday night. The same was true Tuesday, with the Bulldogs winning in four sets 25-21, 17-25, 27-25, 25-17.
“It’s a challenge to play the same team two nights in a row,” said Blue Devils head coach Levi Gorsuch. “It’s an emotional one, it’s the seniors’ last home game and it’s also our first loss at home this season, but I do like how the girls battled tonight.”
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the opening set behind junior Dru Niemack, who had three kills. The Blue Devils responded with two kills from senior Cassidy Gallagher, narrowing the gap to one point.
Niemack added two more kills for the Bulldogs as they extended their lead to 16-9. Down 19-12, Gallagher and Chloe Uden each tallied three kills apiece, but Niemack nailed the final kill of the set to give the Bulldogs a 25-21 victory.
The Blue Devils took control of set two, getting two kills from senior Dominga Sanchez and three more from Gallagher to take a 10-4 lead. With a narrow 15-14 lead, the Blue Devils dominated down the stretch with Gallagher adding three kills and Uden ending the set with back-to-back blocks to win 25-17.
Niemack set the tone early for the Bulldogs getting a pair of early kills. The Blue Devils took a 13-9 lead behind the serving of senior libero Rylee Legg, who had three ace serves in the run. Down 12-16, Niemack went to work, nailing eight kills and adding a block as the Bulldogs edged out the Blue Devils 27-25 in set three.
The Blue Devils rallied back from a 10-14 deficit to take a 16-15 lead midway through set four, but the Bulldogs finished the set on a 10-1 run, getting three blocks from junior Sidney Gregg and a pair of kills from junior Halie Clark to win set four 25-17 and take the match.
“I thought we executed our game plan really well tonight we just got so timid in that fourth set,” Gorsuch said. “I think if we would have won set three it would have been a completely different fourth set, you’re not going to win against a team like Shelton tipping the ball, we needed to be more aggressive.”
The Blue Devils may face the Bulldogs again next week as they are matched in the same subdistrict.
Welcome to the club
Last week against Bertrand, the Blue Devils celebrated Rylee Legg’s 1,000th career dig. Legg, who has been the libero since her sophomore season, credits her teammates for her success.
“I’m just so glad to be a part of this team,” Legg said. “Us seniors have played together a lot and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without their encouragement and also their blocking allowing me to get unto the ball easier.”