KENESAW — The hot hand of Kenesaw’s Lane Kelley came to life Monday night as the Blue Devils came from behind to beat Axtell.
Trailing by as many as nine points in the game, Kenesaw turned to Kelley to bring a spark to the offense and the senior came through.
Kelley scored eight straight points for the Blue Devils, including four clutch free throws, to give the Blue Devils the lead late in a 47-44 win over the Wildcats.
“It was all execution. We talked about it at halftime that we had to break the press in our half court offense,” said Kenesaw coach Jack Einrem.
Kelley scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter and Blake Steer had five of his 13 as Kenesaw stunned Axtell with 21 points in the final eight minutes.
“Lane has been our leader for us,” said Einrem. “(Axtell) had been keying on him all night and he stepped up and made some really big plays.
“I told the kids heading into the fourth quarter, ‘It’s gut check time. Do you want it or do you want to let it slide by?’ To their credit, they picked it up and went after it and finished it off.”
The Blue Devils didn’t make a 3-point bucket all night, missing each of their nine attempts on the night. Einrem said that in his 13 years at Kenesaw that has never happened in a game his team has won.
“That’s the first time that this has happened,” he said. “We haven’t been shooting the ball well, so we focused on getting the ball inside the lane or right around the lane.”
Early on, Axtell made the buckets and Kenesaw didn’t. The Wildcats were getting to the inside and driving to the hoop, earning multiple trips to the charity stripe.
The momentum switched in the fourth quarter when Kenesaw’s Joel Katzberg took a charge that would spark the Blue Devil rally.
“We went into our 1-3-1 and they would drive the baseline and I saw (Axtell) do it against Ansley-Litchfield. I said that baseline guy would have to take one for the team and Joel stepped right in and it worked just like we talked about,” said Einrem.
Axtell’s Carson Lindau led all scorers with a game-high 23 points. Lindau scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half.
Axtell (4-4).............8 16 9 11 — 44
Kenesaw (3-3).........8 9 9 21 — 47
Axtell (44)
Carson Lindau 23, Jacob Halvorsen 8, Elijah Bergstrom 5, Ethan Morgan 3, Tyler Stoddard 3, Cooper Miller 2
Kenesaw (47)
Lane Kelley 14, Blake Steer 13, Jravin Suck 6, Randyn Uden 4, Adam Denkert 2, Joel Katzberg 2, Jack Ryan 2, Maddox Wagoner 2
Girls: Axtell 37, Kenesaw 24
The Wildcats (3-6) spoiled Kenesaw’s hopes of finding its first win of the season.
Behind the hot hand of Lexie Eckhoff, who went off for 20 points, Axtell pulled out a 37-24 win.
“(Eckhoff) is a really good player. They took advantage of her tonight and she hurt us,” said Kenesaw head coach Jace Morgan.
Axtell took advantage at the free throw line making 9-of-14 shots from the stripe while taking advantage of a number of miscues by the Blue Devils.
“Turnovers were huge. We usually average around 20 turnovers by halftime and that is too many,” Morgan said. “We have to control the ball a lot better and give ourselves more opportunities on the offensive end.”
Bentley Olson led Kenesaw with five points.
Axtell (3-6).............8 12 7 10 — 37
Kenesaw (0-7)...........8 3 7 6 — 24
Axtell (37)
Lexie Eckhoff 20, Emily Danburg 10, Kassidy Halvorsen 5, Angela Snell 2
Kenesaw (24)
Bentley Olson 5, Lily Burr 4, Ashlyn Katzberg 3, McKinnley Kroos 3, Elise Schukei 3, Avery Kelley 2, Lydia Schukei 2, Jorja Uden 2