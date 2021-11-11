Through three rounds of the Class D-2 state football playoff bracket, there have been four games that were rematches of regular season bouts.
In three of those contests, the team that won the previous matchup went on to win the playoff battle, and they did so convincingly. Those winners combined to outscore their opponents 190-52 in the playoffs.
But there was that one team that was able to flip the script and avenge the earlier loss with a win in the state tournament. And during the playoffs, it only has to happen once for a team to believe that changing its fortunes is possible.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley will battle Kenesaw for the second time this season, but this time there is much more on the line. The winner of Friday’s heavyweight bout will play at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln for the D-2 state championship.
“As a team, we feel really good about the way we’re playing right now,” said Kenesaw head coach Craig Schnitzler. “We just need to continue that Friday night against a much improved and really good ball club in BDS.”
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, the No. 14 seed, is no stranger to being in this position, most recently winning last year’s semifinals matchup en route to a state title.
Those big game reps over the last few years have been a big advantage for the Eagles.
“Hopefully we can make the necessary changes to give them a game,” he said. “Our playoff experience has helped us, and some of the teams we’ve played (in the postseason) just haven’t been in those kind of big games before.”
Schnitzler said he won’t be changing much from the last time the two teams played, and why would he?
The first time around, Kenesaw used a strong second half performance from the defense to pull away from the Eagles for a 52-14 victory. The Blue Devils shut out BDS for the final 24 minutes, while Kenesaw quarterback Tyson Denkert eclipsed the 200-yard mark and even tossed a couple of touchdown passes.
“Obviously, the things we had success with, we want to continue to try to do that against them. We put in some new wrinkles but we want to just fix some of the things from the first time we played them,” Schnitzler said. “We didn’t play a perfect game, but we played a really good game that first time.
“The kids are confident. They believe in themselves and in each other, and that’s a big part of being successful.”
As for Rotter, he knows his team has a tall task in front of it, but the Eagles have been playing some of their best football. BDS already upset third-seeded and previously unbeaten Pender in the second round of the D-2 playoffs.
Then, the Eagles held on to beat an Ansley-Litchfield team that took down sixth-seeded Mullen.
“After that (Kenesaw) game, we started tinkering with some different things,” Rotter said. “We’ve done a lot of evaluating since then.”
Friday’s slugfest will feature two of the top ball carriers in the state.
For BDS, Easton Weber has shouldered the load all season, even doing so while battling injury. But that didn’t slow him down, as he rushed for more than 275 yards in each of the first two playoff games and then scored two TDs in last week’s comeback victory over Ansley-Litchfield.
Toting the rock for the team on the other sideline will be Denkert, who became the 56th player in Nebraska high school history to rush for more than 5,000 yards in a career, currently sitting at 6,004. Denkert is coming off back-to-back games with more than 300 yards rushing.
“They are huge to both teams,” the Kenesaw coach said of the ball carriers. “They’re a little different styles...but they’re both tough runners. They get those extra yards off of contact and they’re just competitors. You’re going to get your best out of them, and that makes it exciting. They both bring something different to the table, but both are great football players.”
Kenesaw is seeking its first title game appearance since 1990 — the only time the Blue Devils have made it to the final game — with hopes of winning the program’s first-ever state championship.
In 2011, the last time the team has reached the semifinals, Kenesaw fell to Elgin Public/Pope John 40-26.
As for BDS, the Eagles are playing for the right to defend their title from last year, which was the program’s third championship. BDS has been in the finals four times in the last seven years.