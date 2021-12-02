KENESAW — Virtually the same roster that brought Kenesaw its first-ever team state championship when it won the Class D-2 football title in November will take the basketball floor Thursday in hopes of accomplishing a similar thing.
Jack Einrem, the head coach who has amassed a 196-93 record in his time at Kenesaw, said if football season was kind to the Blue Devils, basketball season should be, too.
“I believe we have a very solid team,” Einrem said. “We will have to develop some depth and some of our young and inexperienced players will have to contribute for us to be successful.”
Three starters and a handful of key role players return for Kenesaw, which finished D-2 runner-up in 2018.
Newly-crowned 8-man football Tribland player of the year Tyson Denkert averaged 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils last season.
Eli Jensen led the team in rebounding, averaging eight per game, and was second in scoring with 8.9 points per game.
Lane Kelley scored 8.6 points per contest last year.
Trey Kennedy, Drake Olson, and Joel Katzberg, who all came off the bench last season, will need to take on a larger responsibility this winter in order to fill the necessary gaps in the lineup.
Combined, the trio accounted for roughly six points per game. That mark will need to increase.
Juniors Randyn Uden and Luke Burr are other returning letter winners.
The Blue Devils will get their first taste of competition within the Twin Valley Conference on opening night, Dec. 2, when they host Blue Hill.
“I believe our conference will be better from top to bottom this year and that should make everybody better at the end of the year,” Einrem said.
Schedule
Dec. — 2, Blue Hill; 3, Alma; 10, @ Shelton; 11, Doniphan-Trumbull; 17, Silver Lake; 27-28, @ Hampton tournament
Jan. — 4, @ Axtell; 7, @ Wilcox-Hildreth; 8, Harvard; 11, @ Giltner; 14, Lawrence-Nelson; 15, @ Elm Creek; 21, Franklin; 22, @ Pleasanton; 27, @ Deshler; 29-2/5, TVC tournament
Feb. — 8, Red Cloud; 12, @ Bertrand; 18, @ Wood River