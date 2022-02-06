Kenesaw's fourth-quarter rally didn’t survive against Shelton in the Twin Valley Conference boys’ championship game Saturday.
Class D-1 No. 5 Kenesaw scored nine unanswered points down the stretch. But it wasn’t enough, as Shelton downed the Blue Devils 51-41 at Lynn Farrell Arena.
“It was two good teams playing basketball. I hope the fans got what they paid for because it was a lot of fun to watch from my side,” said Kenesaw coach Jack Einrem. “I told the kids that their effort was great. It always is because they are great kids.”
Einrem must have been especially happy when his Blue Devils’ reeled off nine straight points to cut Shelton’s lead to 46-41 with 47 seconds left to play.
Kenesaw’s defense sparked the late rally. Einrem sent in a full-court press that forced Shelton into some turnovers. The Blue Devils scored four consecutive points off Bulldog turnovers during its late scoring outburst.
“We were a little gassed, I think, from Friday night. So we waited to put a press on them until about two and a-half minutes,” Einrem said. “We probably should have gone at three and a-half or four minutes. We could have maybe gone earlier and caused a few more turnovers. I know they were tired, too.”
Shelton (13-7) iced the win by making five of six free throws. But Kenesaw shot poorly from the stripe, which contributed to the Blue Devils’ defeat. Kenesaw missed nine of their 18 foul shots.
“That was kind of disappointing. I think we missed six in a row when we could have closed the gap more,” Einrem said. “We missed some we don’t usually miss. I give Shelton’s defense credit. They did a nice job inside on us. They deserve to win. They played well.”
Shelton led most of the way, building a 14-point lead early in the last period thanks to its 8-0 scoring run.
Kenesaw (16-3) got out front midway in the first quarter for a three-point lead. Then Shelton tallied three straight layups and never trailed again.
Two Kenesaw players reached double-figure scoring. Tyson Denkert paced the Blue Devils with 13 points. He opened by scoring Kenesaw’s first seven points.
Eli Jensen racked up 10 points for the Blue Devils, while Trey Kennedy contributed eight points.
Three Shelton boys scored in double digits. Sixteen points each from Riley Bombeck and Ashton Simmpns led the Bulldogs’ charge. Christian Bly closed with 10 points.
Kenesaw (16-3)..............12 10 10 9 — 41
Shelton (13-7)................15 14 13 9 — 51
Kenesaw (41)
Tyson Denkert 13, Randyn Uden 5, Lane Kelley 5, Trey Kennedy 8, Eli Jensen 10.
Shelton (51)
Dylan Kenton 3, Kellen Gegg 2, Riley Bombeck 16, Coby Ruetzel 2, Christian Bly 10, Ashton Simmons 16, Quinn Cheney 2.
TVC boys wrap-up
Third-place game: Blue Hill 60, Silver Lake 41
No stats were available.
Fifth-place game: Lawrence-Nelson 46, Red Cloud 36
Ben Ely led the Warriors (8-8) with 13 points. Landon Mahon had six and Malaki Horne six. The Raiders (8-9) opened with 36 points and held on in the second half. No individual starts were available for L-N.
Seventh-place game: Deshler 35, Franklin 26
Tucker Rose had 12 and Josh Cooper added seven for the Flyers (3-15). No stats were available for the Dragons (3-15).