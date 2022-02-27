KEARNEY — When Kenesaw’s Lane Kelley drained a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left, that should have sealed the Blue Devils upset in the Class D-1, District 5 finals. But, as Quinn Johnson of Loomis proved, it doesn’t take long for playmakers to change the course of a game.
Johnson drew a foul while shooting a 3-pointer and calmly sank all three free throws.
The last shot from the charity stripe put Loomis ahead by one, as the fifth-seeded Wolves completed the come-from-behind victory with a 57-54 win, clinching a state tournament berth.
“Our effort was good enough to win the game, we just didn’t win it,” said Kenesaw head coach Jack Einrem.
The loss ended Kenesaw’s season and cruelly deprived the Blue Devils of the celebration that follows a hard-fought, well-played game like the one they put together Saturday at Kearney Catholic High School.
The fact that Kenesaw was even able to possess a lead in the final minute is a testament to how it overcame a rough fourth quarter — though the third quarter is where the Blue Devils’ big lead officially evaporated. The Wolves opened the final period on a 9-0 run to take a 52-44 lead halfway through the period.
During the first 4 minutes, 57 seconds of the fourth, Kenesaw was 0-for-3 from the field and had turned the ball over three times, all of which led to points for Loomis. But it was a Kelley 3-pointer that kept hope alive for the Blue Devils, cutting the lead to 52-47.
Kenesaw big man Eli Jensen followed the trey with an old fashioned three-point play, and all of a sudden Kenesaw was down just two points. Kelley then put the Blue Devils back on top, 53-52, splashing a 3-pointer with just 38 seconds on the clock.
“I thought we had it after that one,” Einrem said.
Kenesaw could almost taste victory when Trey Kennedy hit a free throw to give his team a two-point lead with 18 seconds left.
There was just one thing that could keep the Blue Devils from heading to the state tournament, and that one thing happened. With nine seconds remaining, Johnson got the ball, rose up from beyond the arc, and was fouled on the shot.
“We talked about not fouling on the shot, but (Johnson) made a nice play,” Einrem said. “He’s a playmaker and that’s who they look to. We knew it and we called timeout and told them that’s who’s going to get the ball. ... He made a play.”
He diligently sank all three foul shots for a 55-54 lead before putting the game on ice with two more free throws with 0.7 seconds on the clock.
Kenesaw went into the district finals as the underdog, being the 12th seed, but the way the team played in the first quarter gave it all the confidence that the Blue Devils were winning the game.
The Blue Devils were the aggressors early on, jumping out to a nine-point lead at 15-6. Kenesaw didn’t trail in the game until the 4:13 mark in the third quarter. The Blue Devils were making shots and, perhaps most importantly, taking care of the ball.
“We knew we couldn’t turn the ball over, so we worked on press break the one day that we had,” the Kenesaw coach said. “We didn’t turn the ball over, and that was good because they thrive off that. ... We got them in the half court, and we thought we could play with them.”
Johnson scored 10 of his team’s 14 points in the fourth quarter, leading all players with 22 on the night — four points below his season average. Fellow senior Shay Swanson added 13 points for the Wolves.
Kenesaw had a trio of scorers in double figures, led by Jensen’s 18 points. He also completed the double-double by hauling in 14 rebounds.
“(Jensen) is a monster on rebounds,” Einrem said. “He’s got long arms, a thick body, and you don’t get in his way. Offensively, we probably didn’t get him the ball enough. We probably needed to get him the ball more.”
Kelley totaled 14 points and Kennedy poured in 10. Tyson Denkert chipped in with eight points.
Kenesaw will say goodbye to three impactful seniors in Denkert, Kennedy and Jensen.
“Those seniors, I don’t know what you say about them; Tyson’s been playing for four years, Eli for three and Trey for his last two pretty consistently. They lead by example both on and off the floor, and they’re one of the reasons why we’re here,” Einrem said. “We’ve got a good group of juniors, and then we only have one sophomore out. We’ll have some young kids coming in next year and we’ll see if we can get back to it. That’s all we can do. And we’ll be playing a lot of ball this summer, so hope they’re ready.”
Kenesaw (19-6)..........17 16 11 10 — 54
Loomis (22-4)..............13 17 13 14 — 57
Kenesaw
Tyson Denkert 8, Lane Kelley 15, Trey Kennedy 23, Joel Katzberg 2, Jravin Suck 2, Eli Jensen 18
Loomis
Shay Swanson 13, Quinn Johnson 22, Aidan Perry 11, Cristian Blincow 8, Cale Nelson 3