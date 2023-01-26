KENESAW — Highlighted by zone defenses, a barn burner ignited between Kenesaw and Deshler in Twin Valley Conference boys’ basketball action Thursday.
Each team took turns gaining slim leads against each other’s zone defense. But Kenesaw (12-4) finally took the lead for good in the fourth quarter and pulled out a 46-38 win.
The Blue Devils have now won 11 of their last 12 games.
What’s the key to the Blue Devils’ success?
“Just good kids. I say that everywhere I go,” said long-time Kenesaw coach Jack Einrem. “They listen, they want to play, and they spend a lot of time together.”
The loss dropped Deshler’s record to 7-8. But against Kenesaw, the Dragons played better than their record shows.
Both teams battled almost evenly in the opening quarter, with Kenesaw holding a 14-10 edge. But Deshler switched to a zone defense in the second quarter. It worked well.
Kenesaw turned the ball over six straight times, unable to take a shot. Meanwhile, Deshler took off on a 10-2 scoring spree that catapulted the Dragons to a 29-20 lead at halftime.
Deshler doesn’t play zone all that often.
“That’s not something that we typically do,” Deshler coach Josh Nash said. “But we are struggling to find that defensive identity. We were hoping just to keep (Kenesaw) off balance. They’ve got so many guys that can just get on a roll and fill it up.”
Kenesaw changed to a zone defense after halftime. It also worked successfully. The Dragons turned the ball over seven times in the third quarter.
The Blue Devils figured out how to beat Deshler’s zone and outscored Deshler by 10 points in the third quarter. The Dragons’ lead shrunk to 37-36 heading into the last period.
Both teams stayed in the zone defenses the entire second half.
“We don’t play a lot of zone, but we are this year. The kids like playing it,” Einrem said. “We’ve got some length. Blake Steer is 6-3 and our wings are all 6-3. So, it’s hard to get passing lanes, and tonight we did a good job.”
Deshler’s offense bogged down against Kenesaw’s zone defense. The Dragons could only muster seven points in the third quarter. They scored just two points in the last quarter.
Coach Nash said Kenesaw’s switch to zone was a “great move.”
“It turned our aggressiveness away. We turned it over and that’s the game,” Nash said.
Deshler senior Gavin Nash led the Dragons on offense. The 6-foot, 6 senior rack up 19 points, scoring in every period. Teammate Carson Sieber earned eight points.
Blake Steer topped all Kenesaw scorers with 12 points. He also scored in each period. The Blue Devils’ Adam Denkert came off the bench for a 10-point effort. Randyn Uden tallied eight points, including two long bombs.
“I really thought all our kids played well,” Einrem said. “On defense, all five of those kids were solid.”
Deshler (7-8)..........10 19 7 2 — 38
Kenesaw (12-4).....14 6 17 9 — 46
Deshler (38)
Kaden Kleen 4, Cam Harding 2, Brendan Lemke 3, Easton Nash 2, Gavin Nash 19, Carson Sieber 8.
Kenesaw (46)
Jack Ryan 1, Randyn Uden 8, Lane Kelley 6, Blake Steer 12, Joel Katzberg 2, Adam Denkert 10, Jravin Suck 6, Tate Uden 1.
Girls: Deshler 41, Kenesaw 22
Deshler allowed Kenesaw only four first-half points, then held the Blue Devils to 18 points the rest of the way.
The Dragons (11-5) broke to a 9-2 lead in the first quarter. They took control from there, with their zone defense keeping Kenesaw at bay.
“Our kids did a really good job of pressuring the ball and trying to keep (Kenesaw) from being comfortable.,” said Deshler coach Todd Voss. “When we defend like that, good things happen for us. Kenesaw does a good job of driving the ball and scoring around the rim. We wanted to take that away. For the most part we were able to do a good job of defending that.”
Brooke Sasse led the Dragons’ scoring with seven points. Allie Vieselmeyer contributed seven points. Seven Deshler players scored.
“I thought for the most part we did a good job of executing,” Voss said about his team’s offense. “We had a pretty balanced attack and that’s when we are at our best.”
Kenesaw’s leading scorer was Mady Ciemnoczolowski with seven.
The loss dropped the Blue Devils’ record to 3-14.
Deshler (11-5)........9 10 13 9 — 41
Kenesaw (3-14).......2 2 6 12 — 22
Deshler (42)
Mallory Kleen 3, Stormi Capek 3, Allie Vieselmeyer 7, Reece Harms 2, Brooke Sasse 10, Jacilyne Peterson 14, Taylor Sieber 2.
Kenesaw (22)
Elise Shukei 4, Lily Burr 2, Bentley Olson 2, Avery Kelley 2, Jorja Uden 4, Mady Ciemnoczolowki 7, McKintly Kroos 1.