Over the last five games, runs have come in bunches for the Adams Central baseball team. The Patriots averaged 13.6 runs per game during that stretch, thanks to three straight games of 17 or more runs.
On Thursday, however, AC ran into one of the better pitching staffs they’ve faced in the Wayne Blue Devils. The Blue Devils have a team ERA of 2.30, but they needed only one pitcher on Thursday: senior Aiden Liston.
The Adams Central hitters were not able to put much pressure on the Wayne defense, as Liston allowed just two hits all night. He threw all seven innings and shut out the Patriots, leading Wayne to a 5-0 win at Duncan Field.
“We put a lot of barrels on the ball, but when you put it in the air like we did (Thursday)...all you have to do is catch it to get the out. I preach all year about making the defense work, make them have to field it, throw it and catch it, and we didn’t make that happen,” said Adams Central head coach Travis McCarter. “Tip your cap to (Liston), we played into his strengths.”
“Our guys made plays and Aiden pitched really well for us,” said Wayne head coach Adam Hoffman.”Our offense did a great job with two outs of getting guys in, and that’s a big thing in baseball.”
AC had only one runner advance past first base, when it saw its best scoring chance come up 90 feet short. After Nick Conant led off the frame with a single, he stole second to move into scoring position. But a pair of flyouts and ground ball to second ended the inning with Conant stranded at third.
McCarter said his offense didn’t stress the defense enough by putting the ball on the ground more. The Patriots had just four outs come on ground balls, while the other 17 were on fly balls and strikeouts.
“When you play in a park this big and it’s a breezy day, you have to put the ball on the ground and hit line drives,” the AC coach said. “We’re not a big team; we have a lot of kids that are athletic, but they’re not guys that are going to hit the ball out of the park, especially (at Duncan).”
Liston has allowed just five earned runs — one in each of his previous five starts — in his 25 innings this season, for a 1.80 ERA. His shutout is the third of the season for the Wayne pitching staff, leading the Blue Devils to their sixth consecutive win.
“He attacks the zone,” Hoffman said of Liston. “He’s able to throw some offspeed for strikes to keep them off balance, so they’re not able to just sit on his fastball...That’s huge, if you’re able to do that. Hitters have to think a little bit, and you kind of win the war if you’re able to get them thinking.”
Opposing Liston, AC’s Brenden Ground did a solid job keeping the Patriots in the game early, despite the offensive struggles. Through the first four innings of the game, Ground allowed just four hits and just one run, which was unearned after a first-inning error.
“Brenden competed really well,” McCarter said. “He knew he didn’t have his curveball...He did an awesome job competing with the fastball, understanding what’s working for you, but at the same time, we have to throw a second pitch to get them on their second foot.
“But he located his fastball really well and I’m proud of him. I thought he pitched well enough to win; we just have to put runs on the board.”
The Blue Devils finally got to Ground in the fifth inning. Four straight Wayne hitters reached base with one out, pushing across three runs in the inning and increasing the lead to 4-0. AC sophomore Jack Sughroue took the mound with one out, and after a wild pitch plated a run, he struck out the next two batters to get out of the jam.
Sughroue threw the final 2 2/3 innings for AC and was charged with one run. He got out another scoring threat when a popup bunt turned into an inning-ending double play.
In addition to Conant’s base knock in the second inning, Kaleb Wahlmeier recorded AC’s only other base hit of the game.
The loss dropped the Patriots to 6-5 overall, making it three straight defeats.
Adams Central won’t have to wait long to get back on track, as the Patriots will face off with Twin River Friday. AC will then host two games on Saturday, taking on Douglas County West and Omaha Northwest.
“We have another one (Friday); that’s the nice thing about baseball, is you get another opportunity to make adjustments and better yourself,” McCarter said. “Right now, we’re a 6-5 team, and we have to go prove that we’re better than that.”
Wayne (11-6)........100 031 0 — 5 10 0
AC (6-5)..................000 000 0 — 0 2 2
W — Aiden Liston. L — Brenden Ground.