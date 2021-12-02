KENESAW — The first game of the season is always full of nerves and jitters and both the Kenesaw and Blue Hill girls had their fair share Thursday night.
“The first game is never clean, and we knew there would be some mistakes and sloppiness, but I also thought that our defense and rebounding that we lean on is what pulled it through for us,” said Blue Devils co-head coach Trevor Burr.
The Blue Devils were down seven points midway though the final quarter before rattling off 10 straight points to win 34-29.
Blue Devils senior Chloe Uden got fouled on the first possession of the game and drained both free throws to give them an early lead. The score was tied at two points apiece on a basket from Bobcats junior Emma Karr.
Seniors Meadow Wagoner and Halle Nienhueser each added two points to give the Blue Devils a 6-4 lead at the end of quarter one. Bobcats senior Abigail Meyer chipped in two free throws late in the quarter fo the Bobcats.
Meyer scored in the early go of the second quarter for the Bobcats to even the score at six apiece. Freshman Elise Schukei responded with a basket for the Blue Devils.
The Bobcats went on a 7-2 run sparked by a three-point field goal from junior Gracy Utecht giving them a 13-10 lead. Senior Rylee Legg scored a breakaway lay-up for the Blue Devils with seconds left in the half to make it a one-point ball game.
The Bobcats held a 13-12 lead heading into the locker room.
Out of halftime Uden scored two consecutive baskets for the Blue Devils giving them a 16-13 lead. The Bobcats nailed a pair of treys by senior India Mackin and junior Keiera Schmidt.
Legg had four late steals and a free throw for the Blue Devils but the Bobcats had a 19-17 lead with one quarter left to play.
“They did a nice job pressuring and took advantage of some of our younger guards and got a few good steals and finished in transition,” said Bobcats head coach Tim Streff.
The Blue Devils took a 20-19 lead on a free throw from senior Cassidy Gallagher and a basket from Uden. Freshman Reece Mlady nailed back to back triples and Schmidt sunk a basket to give the Bobcats a 27-20 lead with just over five minutes left in the game.
The Blue Devils went on a 14-2 run to finish the game, getting nine points from Gallagher.
The senior-heavy Blue Devils squad pulled out a 34-29 win over the Bobcats.
“Six seniors (are) a gift we haven’t had in a long time,” said Burr. “They all play really well together and for each other and have all played together since they were little. We were able to make free throws at the end when it mattered and I just thought the girls played hard tonight.”
“We did a lot of good things,” said Streff. “Defensively I thought we were solid. We rebounded pretty well, too. Our shooting was pretty poor tonight; some of it was nerves and they just have to gain some confidence and go from there.
“We are two very similar teams in a lot of ways and tonight their seniors made the plays at the end.”
Uden led all scorers with 12 points and Gallagher added 10 and pulled down 16 rebounds. Mlady lead the way for the Bobcats with eight points and 15 rebounds.
Blue Hill.................4 9 6 10 — 29
Kenesaw.................6 6 5 17 — 34
Blue Hill (29)
Emma Karr 2, Kelsey Kohmetscher 2, India Mackin 5, Abigail Meyer 5, Reece Mlady 8, Keiera Schmidt 5, Gracy Utecht 3.
Kenesaw (34)
Cassidy Gallagher 10, Rylee Legg 5, Halle Nienhueser 20, Dominga Sanchez 1, Elise Schukei 2, Chloe Uden 12, Meadow Wagoner 2.
Boys: Kenesaw 53, Blue Hill 48
KENESAW — With only three days of basketball practice, the Kenesaw Blue Devils carried over their winning record from their state championship football season to the basketball court to win their first game of the season against the Blue Hill Bobcats.
“We had an open gym on Black Friday and I told them to go home. They were sore from football still so we only got to practice Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday this week,” said Blue Devils head coach Jack Einrem. “But with three practices it just shows you what kind of athletes they really are.”
The Blue Devils took a 19-13 lead on a buzzer-beater from junior Randyn Uden. Kenesaw held the Bobcats to just four second quarter points as they extended their lead 30-17 at halftime.
“The first half we came out flat and our defense wasn’t what we had expected it to be,” said Bobcats head coach Jon Coffey. “But our kids battled back the second half and they played well the second half. I’m very proud of how they fought back.”
The Bobcats scored 20 points in the third quarter led by junior Jake Bonifas with seven of those points and senior MJ Coffey with six.
The visitors also increased their defensive intensity, cutting the Blue Devils’ 13 point halftime lead to just five heading into the final quarter.
“Blue Hill put that half court trap on us and that’s not something you can prepare for in three days,” Einrem said. “I knew it was coming because I know Jon and he’s a good coach and he’s going to have them in the right spots and doing the right things. It kind of showed us what we are made of, and to our kids credit they kids stepped up hit some big shots and did some great things to end the game.”
The fourth quarter ended in a tie with each team scoring 11 points, but the Bobcats could never over come that early deficit.
“Early on we talked about making inside shots and we struggled on that tonight especially early on in the game,” said Coffey. “It was a good eye opener for us and now we have another tough game against Doniphan-Trumbull (Friday). We get to play them at home and one of our goals is to stay undefeated at home.”
The Blue Devils won the game 53-48 led by junior Lane Kelly, who finished with 14 points. Senior Tyson Denkert added 13 points and Eli Jensen chipped in 12.
The Bobcats were led by senior MJ Coffey who had 15 points and junior Krae Ockinga added 13.
Blue Hill...............13 4 20 11 — 48
Kenesaw............19 11 12 11 — 53
Blue Hill (48)
Jake Bonifas 9, MJ Coffey 15, Caleb Karr 6, Krae Ockinga 13, Marcus Utecht 5.
Kenesaw (53)
Tyson Denkert 13, Eli Jensen 12, Joel Katzberg 3, Lane Kelley 14, Trey Kennedy 3, Jarvin Suck 2, Randyn Uden 2, Taten Uden 4.