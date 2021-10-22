KENESAW — The question to Kenesaw head coach Craig Schnitzler was almost rhetorical.
His answer was, too.
“Who on the team tackles Tyson Denkert in practice?”
“Nobody.”
The coach smiled.
Medicine Valley learned that the hard way when Denkert broke off the first of a few highlight-reel plays Thursday night in the first round of the Class D-2 playoffs.
“Just great athletic plays by a great athlete,” Schnitzler said.
On Kenesaw’s fifth offensive snap, Denkert reached the second level and wore a hit to the legs that would take most ball carriers down.
But not Denkert.
Completely airborne at one point, Denkert planted his arm into the turf to stay mobile.
“He’s got tremendous balance,” Schnitzler said. “He can put a hand down and keep himself going. And those are things we practice, but he’s very good at it. He’s a big threat, that’s why we put the ball in his hands on every play.”
The tripod stance helped the senior complete his 53-yard journey to the end zone, opening the scoring in a 56-0 rout of the visiting Raiders.
“I told you, boys,” a Medicine Valley coach said after the play. “He’s hard to take down.”
The statement is also symbolic of the top-rated Blue Devils themselves, who improved to 9-0 on the season.
Starting without the ball for the first time all season after losing the coin toss, Kenesaw’s defense surrendered a big play right away.
Hudson Stout connected with Kamreyn Bonini on a short pass that turned into the Raiders’ longest offensive play of the night. The 57-yard completion put Medicine Valley at the Kenesaw 6 yard line.
But the Blue Devils held firm deep in their zone, stopping the 4th down attempt from the 4 yard line. From there, they pitched a shutout, the second of the season.
“They stiffened up and they got the job done,” Schnitzler said of his defense. “They made plays like they’ve been making all year and once we got the ball in our hands, our physicality took over as the game went on.”
But the show, as it often is, was the offense’s.
Denkert had a hand in five touchdowns, three through the air. His second score on the ground was a 20-yarder midway through the first quarter. He totaled 154 yards on 21 carries and completed all five of his passes for 132 yards.
Trey Kennedy visited pay dirt twice with his legs on a 1-yard run in the second and a 62-yard burst early in the third that put him at 100 yards on nine carries.
Joel Katzberg hauled in a 39-yard bomb and then a two-point conversion that put Kenesaw up 21-0 with just over seven minutes expired.
Lane Kelley reeled in the first of his twin touchdown catches with 36 seconds left in the opening frame.
Kelley’s second scoring grab further proved Denkert’s playmaking ability and durability.
A broken pass play turned into a scramble up the left sideline. Denkert tiptoed near the chalk as the Raiders grabbed ahold of his jersey.
Denkert backpedaled, freed himself and skied a ball across the field to Kelley, who was open in the end zone. For good measure, Kelley tapped both his feet in before his momentum carried him out of bounds.
“He has that ability to make plays when there isn’t a play,” Schnitzler said.
“It’s impressive what he can do,” Kelley, a junior, said of his senior quarterback. “We’re going to miss him next year.”
For now, there’s still this year. And a matchup with eight-time champion Falls City Sacred Heart awaits in the second round.
“That’s a really big second round for both of us,” Schnitzler said, “but we’re ready.”
MV (6-3)......................0 0 0 0 — 0
KEN (9-0)..............28 15 7 6 — 56
K — Tyson Denkert 53 run (run failed)
K — Denkert 20 run (Denkert kick)
K — Denkert 39 pass Joel Katzberg (Denkert pass)
K — Denkert 17 pass Lane Kelley (Denkert kick)
K — Trey Kennedy 1 run (Denkert kick)
K — Denkert 15 pass Kelley (Kennedy run)
K — Kennedy 62 run (Denkert kick)
K — Ryder Prescott 11 run (run failed)