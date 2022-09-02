GILTNER — The last few years, opponents have known the Kenesaw football team will attack relentlessly on the ground. The Blue Devils haven’t thrown more than 96 passes in any of the last three seasons. And it hasn’t been because they can’t; they just never have had to.

This year, Kenesaw has shown more of a balanced offense in its 2-0 start, and the passing game has come through in some big moments early in the season. The Blue Devils rallied from 20 points down in the opener to win by 28.

0
0
0
0
0