KENESAW — The youth of the Kenesaw Blue Devils (2-1) may have been evident at times in their home opener Tuesday against the Loomis Wolves (2-0), but they aren’t going to use that as an excuse as they go through the season.

“We didn’t return anyone that had a significant role from last season and that’s big,” said Blue Devils head coach Levi Gorsuch, whose team was swept 25-21, 25-20, 25-16.

