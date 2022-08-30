KENESAW — The youth of the Kenesaw Blue Devils (2-1) may have been evident at times in their home opener Tuesday against the Loomis Wolves (2-0), but they aren’t going to use that as an excuse as they go through the season.
“We didn’t return anyone that had a significant role from last season and that’s big,” said Blue Devils head coach Levi Gorsuch, whose team was swept 25-21, 25-20, 25-16.
“We are young, but these girls have been working so hard to prove themselves and tonight we just didn’t play like we know we can and they know they can play better.”
The Blue Devils started out strong in the first set, building an 8-4 lead on a pair of ace serves from sophomore Elise Schukei and a block from Schukei and fellow sophomore Lily Burr.
The Wolves, though, took a 15-11 lead midway through the set with kills from five different players.
With a 24-19 lead the Blue Devils were able to rally three straight points, but the Wolves finished it off on a Blue Devil violation to win 25-21.
The Blue Devils scored the first five points of set two. Burr served an ace and three straight kills from freshman McKinnley Kroos, Schukei and sophomore Bentley Olson.
Just like in the first set, the Wolves fought back to take a 16-12 lead behind the hitting of senior Sadie Maloley, who nailed seven kills in the set. The Blue Devils kept it close scoring four straight points including another ace from Kroos to make it 20-17 in favor of the Wolves. The Wolves finished out the set scoring three straight to win 25-20.
“We liked the energy tonight, but there was a lack of focus and that’s not how we play,” Gorsuch said. “We were ahead those first two sets and our lack of focus let them back in time and time again. We need to stay composed, play through adversity and just play fearless.”
Set three saw the Wolves open a 19-9 lead before winning 25-16 to sweep the Blue Devils in straight sets.
“It’s one thing to lose and give it your all but it’s another thing to lose and feel like you could have done better,” Gorsuch said. “But we can’t let tonight define our season, I know we will learn form our it because we practice tomorrow and have two big game on Thursday.”