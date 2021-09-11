St. Cecilia varsity football team made a hot and sticky night in Hastings even more miserable for visiting Twin River Friday night, stifling the Titans 58-0 in a one-sided homecoming contest at Duncan Field.
Executing virtually at will from their opening kickoff, the Bluehawks, now 2-1, found the end zone on five consecutive drives to mount a 37-0 lead on the Titans, 0-3, before time had expired in the first quarter.
“The kids prepared really hard in practice and then came out and executed everything that we prepared them to do,” St. Cecilia head coach Clint Head said. “They’re a great group of kids from great families and it’s a lot of fun to coach.”
Taking turns with running backs from drive to drive, the Bluehawks took advantage of excellent field position on their opening possession and struck quickly after shutting down the Titans on three-and-a-out. A two-play, 17-yard drive culminated with an 8-yard TD dash by senior Garrett Parr with just under nine minutes left in the first quarter.
Junior Carson Kudlacek added the first of five first-quarter PATs to put the Bluehawks up, 7-0.
A bad snap over Titan punter senior Norman Grothe’s head set up the second two-play drive for St. Cecilia on the Titan 24-yard line. Following a 20-yard run by Kudlacek, Parr added to the lead with a 4-yard run at the 7:01 mark.
A fumble recovered by sophomore Dawson Kissinger at the Titan 9-yard line set up a third two-play touchdown drive cashed in by freshman Will Shaw from four yards out to open a 21-0 St. Cecilia lead with 5:57 left in the quarter.
Another recovered fumble — this one on the ensuing kickoff — led to a a 3-yard touchdown run by sophomore Graham Daly to put the Hawks up, 28-0 with 5:49 still left in the quarter.
Less than two minutes later, St. Cecilia upped its lead by two additional points, 30-0, via a safety when a high snap forced punter Grothe to step out of the end zone.
The Bluehawks tacked on to the lead with a 61-yard drive that included a 16-yard run by freshman Shaw and 19-yard pass play from Kudlacek to senior Luke Landgren. Shaw capped the drive with his 12-yard scamper from scrimmage to open a 37-0 lead with one minute left in the quarter.
Unsure whether the 37 points scored in the quarter was a school record, Head said he just glad to see his team execute early and often.
The Bluehawk offense collected 315 total yards on the night, with 107 of them by air and 208 yards on the ground.
“We weren’t looking at that (breaking records),” he said. “We were just trying to play football and be clean and execute. We had some things we wanted to clean up up front from last week.”
Following a scoreless second quarter, St. Cecilia returned to putting points on the board, this time on a 51-yard pass play from Kudlacek to junior Hayden Demuth with 8:38 remaining in the third quarter. Kudlacek added a 1-yard touchdown run at the 1:46 mark in the third quarter to stake St. Cecilia to a 51-0 advantage.
A 10-yard TD run by Shaw was the final score of the game with 6:48 remaining.
On defense, the Bluehawks kept the Titans from mounting anything resembling a drive. Fumble recoveries by Daly, sophomore Max Rodriguez, and sophomore Braxton Wiles and interceptions by Parr and Daly made for a long night on the Titans’ side of the ball.
“That defense, they’re doing a great job,” Head said. “The kids really understand where they need to be, how to fill a gap, and how to tackle.”
Head said he expects each game to be more challenging as the season unfolds. Cleaning up such blemishes as having at least three touchdowns called back because of penalties will be high on the team’s fix it list as it readies for Centura next week.
“We have to keep getting better,” he said. “We have to clean that up (penalties), That’s going to be the No. 1 thing we talk about — how we get out of those situations — when we watch film at 6:45 on Monday morning.
“Sometimes a penalty is the kids going really really hard, and that happens, (but) sometimes it’s kids being lazy and grabbing stuff. We’re going to find out which one it is.”