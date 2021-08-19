BLUE HILL — Blue Hill’s 1-6 finish in 2020 was not how the Bobcats envisioned the year going.
But with a lot of experience coming back in 2021, the team is looking to improve. A number of returners should help with that.
“We return a lot of experience on the offensive and defensive side of the ball,” said Blue Hill head coach Riley Armes. “We lost most of our pass catchers so we will need to rely on younger players to step up and fill those roles. We will again have a very tough district and schedule but the team has been working very hard in the off-season and will be excited to take the field in 2021.”
MJ Coffey, the 6-foot, 170 pound senior is slated to start at quarterback for the third consecutive year.
“He is a good team leader. He is helping guys in the weight room and making sure that they are doing things the right way. He is a competitor and likes helping his teammates become better players,” said Armes.
Joining Coffey in the back field is Jake Bonifas, a 6-foot, 2-inch, 165 pound junior running back.
“Jake is running harder than I have ever seen him run at this point,” Armes said. “He is definitely a motivated individual. He looks like a man on a mission right now. I like to see him run between the tackles and then bounce to the outside. He is an upperclassman now and been on varsity since he was a freshman. He is bigger, faster and stronger now. It could be a break out year for him.”
Making the playoffs is one of Blue Hill’s goals for 2021.
“The playoffs are the first goal for us. We do have a tough schedule again this year. The teams that we play bring a lot of players back, as do we. Definitely, we will be competing in every game,” Armes said. “Working hard at practice and in the weight room hopefully will show on the field. They have been working hard week-in and week-out and developing good habits and hopefully that shows on the field as well.”
2021 schedule
Aug. 20 at Cross County; Aug. 27 at Loomis; Sept. 3 Southern Valley; Sept. 10 Arapahoe; Sept. 17 at Lawrence-Nelson; Sept. 24 BDS; Oct. 8 at Kenesaw; Oct. 15 Giltner