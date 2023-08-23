w09-24-22BLUfbDES01.jpg
Buy Now

Blue Hill’s Carter Auten runs past Deshler’s Landon Bailey for a touchdown during their game Sept. 23, 2022, in Blue Hill.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill football team certainly had its work cut out for it last season. All five of its losses came against teams that advanced to the playoffs and combined for 33 wins.

Offensively, the Bobcats can build off of their performances in their three wins. In those games, Blue Hill averaged 34.7 points per contest.

0
0
0
0
0