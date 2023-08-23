BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill football team certainly had its work cut out for it last season. All five of its losses came against teams that advanced to the playoffs and combined for 33 wins.
Offensively, the Bobcats can build off of their performances in their three wins. In those games, Blue Hill averaged 34.7 points per contest.
Junior Carter Auten will be back to lead the charge at quarterback, while seniors Jake Hodson and Chase Ostdiek resume their roles in the backfield. Karson Golter, a senior, and sophomore Jack Canterberry return as starters on the offensive line.
Hodson racked up 114 tackles last season and will be a key part in the defense from the linebacker position, as will Ostdiek. Golter will anchor the defensive line while Auten will patrol the secondary.
Senior Kyle Hubl, junioors Eli Karr, Tate Kosse, Billy Zimmerman, and Brian Reitz and sophomore Wyatt Seeman will all look to contribute to the team’s success as well.
The Bobcats finished last season on a high note, notching a 34-0 win over Silver Lake. Blue Hill will try to carry that success over to the season opener this year, when it hosts Sandy Creek on Friday.
August — 25, vs. Sandy Creek
September — 1, at Palmer; 8, at BDS; 15, vs. Lawrence-Nelson; 22, at Deshler; 29, vs. Axtell
October — 6, vs. Kenesaw; 12, at Silver Lake