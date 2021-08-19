BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill volleyball team will look to carry the same spirit and enthusiasm it exhibited during summer play into the 2021-22 season under 3rd year head coach Jessica Diehl.
“I am looking for the team to continue to be competitive and bring the work ethic and motivation they had in summer into the school year,” Diehl said.
The Bobcats return five starters from last season, including seniors Abigail Meyer and India Mackin. Meyer, the team’s go-to veteran, is a third-year letter winner whose career numbers include 290 kills, 120 blocks and 58 aces. Also a third-year starter, Mackin will assume a more active role in the team’s offensive scheme after logging 901 assists, 65 aces, and 299 digs in her first two years at Blue Hill.
Juniors Emma Karr, Kasey Meyer and Grace Utecht round out the returning starter rotation. Karr will be counted upon to fill a position of leadership after posting 112 kills and 35 blocks over her first two seasons. Both Meyer and Utecht will look to build on last season’s numbers, which included 137 digs and 20 aces and 87 digs, respectively.
Up-and-comers vying for playing time include junior Keiera Schmidt, sophomore Angel Runyan, and freshman Reece Mlady. Of the three, Mlady is the player Diehl said is most likely to make an immediate impact on the court.
2021 schedule
Aug. 24 at Meridian; Aug. 28 Minden invite; Sept. 2 Wood River, Doniphan-Trumbull; Sept. 7 Silver Lake; Sept. 9 Kearney Catholic, Adams Central; Sept. 14 at St. Cecilia; Sept. 18 at Superior, Alma; Sept. 23 at Red Cloud, Shelton; Sept. 30 Giltner, BDS; Oct. 2 Blue Hill invite; Oct. 7 at Thayer Central; Oct. 12 Lawrence-Nelson; Oct. 14 Deshler, Harvard; Oct. 16 TVC tournament; Oct. 19 Loomis