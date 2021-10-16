BLUE HILL — One more win. That’s all the Blue Hill Bobcats needed to clinch a playoff spot.
Not only did the Bobcats win Friday night, it was in dominating fashion.
After a sluggish start on the opening kickoff where the Bobcats fumbled and Giltner made the most of it, Blue Hill shrugged it off and went back to work en route to throttling the Hornets 56-20.
“It was a slow start but we got the fire started and we responded,” said Blue Hill head coach Riley Armes. “We got dialed in, made a few adjustments. We got aggressive, more physical and did it all game long and that is what we wanted to see.”
The Bobcats shook off the early 6-0 deficit and came roaring back with 14 unanswered points. Touchdown passes of 13 and 39 yards from MJ Coffey to Krae Ockinga gave the Bobcats a 14-6 lead after one period.
Giltner scored one more time in the first half when Dakon Wilson found his way to pay dirt from 46 yards out.
After that, the Bobcats turned on the heat, scoring three times in the second quarter. Coffey connected with Ockinga for two more touchdown passes, one for 20 yards and another for four yards. Coffey had one more touchdown pass to Klayton Niles from 18 yards out to give the Bobcats a 34-12 halftime lead.
The Blue Hill offensive line has been the most improved for the Bobcats this year, said Armes. It has helped give Coffey the time he needs to make plays happen.
“(Friday) was probably their best game,” Armes said. “They moved well, picked up the blitz well and they are starting to click, which is a good time to do so.”
Out of the break, the Bobcats forced a turnover and gave the ball back to the offense. After a 34-yard pass from Coffey to Marcus Utecht, it was Jackson Balfour doing the honors, scoring from three yards out. The Bobcats added one more score in the period with Coffey connecting with Utecht for a 12-yard passing touchdown.
Giltner had one last scoring drive that chewed up more than five minutes off the clock. After being backed up to the Bobcats 30 yard line, Wilson connected with Connor Craig for a screen pass that covered all 30 yards for the Hornets last touchdown.
Blue Hill added one more score late in the game when Carter Auten rushed for a seven-yard touchdown to close the book.
“We had a couple of breaks that went our way but simply it wasn’t enough,” Giltner coach Chip Bartos said. “At the end of the day, we couldn’t go punch-for-punch with them offensively. Defensively we fought all the way to the final whistle. These kids never gave up and I’m proud of their effort.”