HARVARD — The hot hand of Krae Ockinga continued for Blue Hill Tuesday night as the Bobcats hit the road to take on Twin Valley Conference foe Harvard.

Ockinga has been the Bobcats leading scorer this season and he continued to show why he is one of the leading scorers in the area as his 28 points were more than enough for the Bobcats in their 64-19 win over the Cardinals.

