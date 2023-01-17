HARVARD — The hot hand of Krae Ockinga continued for Blue Hill Tuesday night as the Bobcats hit the road to take on Twin Valley Conference foe Harvard.
Ockinga has been the Bobcats leading scorer this season and he continued to show why he is one of the leading scorers in the area as his 28 points were more than enough for the Bobcats in their 64-19 win over the Cardinals.
"We need more people to score and Krae had a good game tonight. He played really well. He made some shots for us early," said Bobcats head coach Jon Coffey.
Ockinga scored 10 points in the opening frame. Blue Hill jumped out to a 19-6 lead after one period.
Coffey said it was a nice response after his team fell to Franklin (3-9) by eight points on Saturday.
"After the Franklin game we had to comeback and play harder," said Coffey. "The second half (our) defense was better than the first half. We got on a roll and got some rebounds and running the floor helped us a lot."
The Bobcats allowed two points in third quarter and they extended their lead. They would end up outscoring Harvard 28-8 after halftime.
"I told the boys to keep passing the ball around and the kids did really well tonight," Coffey said.
Blue Hill managed to activate the running clock late in the third quarter. The 40-point difference allowed both teams to play their reserves.
Jason Domeier came off the Bobcats' bench and scored six points along side Marcus Utecht and Tate Kosse.
"It was nice for the bench to get some minutes. It allowed them to grow and to continue to get better," said Coffey, whose teams hosts Sandy Creek on Saturday.
Jake Bonifas added nine points and Karson Golter had seven points. Kyle Hubl chipped in two.
Harvard (3-10) had a tough time getting the ball to fall through the hoop and lost its sixth game in seven tries.
The Cardinals couldn't find much offensive rhythm or consistency. However, Harvard had five players find the stat sheet.
Cody Fishler led the Cards' with seven points. Xavier Marburger had six points. Ethyn Whetstine-Jones contributed three, Luis Rascon had two and Mario Chacon one.
Blue Hill (6-6)...............19 17 19 9 — 64
Harvard (5-10).....................6 5 2 6 — 19