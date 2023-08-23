BLUE HILL — An influx of freshmen this season has Maci Sharp and her Blue Hill Bobcats going back to the basics.
“We will have a young team this year with five incoming freshmen making up about half of our 2023 team,” said Sharp, whose team finished 5-24 last season.
“This year we are working on getting better individually by improving our fundamentals and playing consistently throughout each match.”
Reece Mlady is the team’s only returning starter. The junior will play a valuable role as she slides into the primary setter spot and also as a right side attacker.
Mlady dished 199 assists last season behind Keiera Schmidt, and was second in kills with 133.
Also expected to contribute this fall are senior Angel Runyan, junior Ellie Mangers, and sophomore Avery Toepfer — all of which received adequate varsity playing time last season.
Aug. — 24, at Meridian; 26, Giltner; 29, at GICC; 31, at Wood River triangular; Sept. — 5, Silver Lake; 9, EMF invite; 12, at St. Cecilia; 16, at Alma triangular; 21, at Shelton triangular; 26, Pleasanton; 29, Axtell; 30, Blue Hill invite; Oct. — 5, at Thayer Central; 12, at Harvard triangular; 17, Loomis