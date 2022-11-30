Blue Hill girls basketball head coach Tim Streff is hopeful that the experience from his veteran squad will lead them to success in the 2022-23 season.
The Bobcats return three starters and eight letter winners from last year’s team, which finished 11-12.
“Our starting five have a good amount of varsity experience and, along with some good underclassmen, I believe we can be a very competitive team,” Streff said.
Five-foot, 7-inch sophomore Reece Mlady returns after averaging 8.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in her freshman season.
Senior Gracy Utecht, a 5-foot-5 guard, comes back after chipping in 2.6 points per game for the Bobcats.
Emma Karr a 5-foot-11 senior, grabbed 3.6 rebounds and added 2.5 points a season ago.
Senior Keiera Schmidt will look to step into a bigger role after averaging 2.1 points per game last season and sophomore Ellie Mangers added 2 points per game for the Bobcats.
Also looking to contribute is senior Rachel Hafer and juniors Angel Runyan and Jaelyn Himmelberg.
“Depth will be something that needs to be developed as the season goes along,” Streff said. “But our defense will be tough and we will be a better perimeter shooting team.”