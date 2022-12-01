KENESAW — It was a battle of the blue as the Blue Hill Bobcats took on the Blue Devils of Kenesaw Thursday in the teams’ season opener.
In the girls game, the Bobcats (1-0) opened the game with a tough zone defense and press forcing five straight turnovers to take a 12-0 lead. They never looked back in a 46-20 win over the Blue Devils (0-1).
Sophomore Ellie Mangers scored four layups in the run and senior Gracy Utecht added one with four assists coming from sophomore Reece Mlady.
“They are a young team and they’re replacing a lot of great players and we wanted to get after them early on the defensive end and it worked,” said Bobcats head coach Tim Streff. “We jumped out to an early lead and were able to hold onto it and extend it.”
The Blue Devils scored their first points of the game on a pair of free throws from sophomore Jorja Uden with 2:30 left in the quarter. The Blue Devils scored six straight to cut the lead in half on baskets by sophomore Bentley Olson and freshman McKinnley Kroos. Mangers laid in another basket with only second left to give the Bobcats a 14-6 lead.
Scoring was stagnant for both teams to start the second quarter. Mlady got a bucket for the Bobcats midway through the quarter followed by a free throw from senior Emma Karr. The Blue Devils cut the lead to six again on free throws by Uden.
“It was definitely good for the girls to come back from that early deficit,” said Blue Devils head coach Jace Morgan. “They got us panicked a little bit and after those first couple of turnovers we settled down and broke the press and being able to pull it back to six a couple of times was great.”
Bobcats senior Keiera Schmidt got hot beyond the arc, scoring two triples. She dropped one in right at the buzzer to give her team a 23-11 lead heading into the locker room.
The Bobcats scored the first seven points of the second half with back-to-back buckets from Mlady. Utecht finished the run with a steal and layup giving the Bobcats a 30-11 lead. The Blue Devils finished the quarter on a 7-1 run capped by a three-point field goal from Kroos.
Up 31-18 the Bobcats held the Blue Devils scoreless for the first seven minutes of the final quarter to win 46-20
“Gaining some confidence is never a bad thing in high school basketball, that’s for sure. I’m very happy with how we competed tonight and getting the win,” said Streff. “I think we’re doing a good job of running the floor and shooting from the perimeter.”
Morgan doesn’t want to use youth as a reason for the loss. The Blue Devils have a roster full of sophomores and juniors with just one senior.
“We are definitely young, but we’re a talented group and we just need to figure out how to improve every day,” he said. “I don’t want to use the youth excuse all season because we need to start learning from what’s happening on the floor and I think we will we just have to settle in.
“For a while in the second half I don’t think we were really trying to score, just running an offense, so when we can get more aggressive on offense (and) things will start coming together.”
Sophomore Elise Schukei, Kroos and Uden each finished with six points apiece for the Blue Devils.
The Bobcats were led by Mangers, who finished with 15 points. Mlady had 11 points, 14 rebounds, seven steals and five assists for the Bobcats. Schmidt also scored 11 points.
Kenesaw (0-1)...........6 5 7 2 — 20
Blue Hill (1-0).........14 9 8 15 — 46
Kenesaw (20)
MCkinnley Kroos 6, Bentley Olson 2, Elise Schukei 6, Jorja Uden 6.
Blue Hill (46)
Rachel Hafer 2, Emma Karr 1, Ellie Mangers 15, Reece Mlady 11, Keiera Schmidt 11, Gracy Utecht 6.
Boys: Kenesaw 63, Blue Hill 47
Krae Ockinga scored 23 points and Jake Bonifas 14 for the Bobcats (0-1), but it wasn’t enough against Kenesaw, which recovered from an early deficit in a come-from-behind effort.
Randyn Uden scored a team-high 15 points for the Blue Devils (1-0) and Lane Kelley (15 points) and Jravin Suck (10) joined him in double figures.
Blue Hill built an 11-4 advantage early in the game before a 9-2 run by Kenesaw tied the game.
The Blue Devils led by halftime and rode a strong defensive effort through the second half.
“We have five guys that can play, so I knew we could get scoring in different places,” said Blue Devils head coach Jack Einrem. “Our younger kids stepped up tonight. A lot of them this is their first year playing varsity basketball and they handled it very well.”
Blue Hill (0-1).........13 8 6 18 — 47
Kenesaw (1-0)...13 13 18 19 — 63
Kenesaw (63)
Luke Burr 3, Joel Katzberg 4, Lane Kelly 14, Jack Ryan 8, Blake Steer 9, Jarvin Suck 10, Randyn Uden 15.
Blue Hill (47)
Jack Cantergerry 2, Jake Bonifas 14, Tate Kosse 4, Krae Ockinga 23, Simon Hull 1, Marcus Utecht 3